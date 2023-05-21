@Pesala thank you. I've seen what the built-in Vivaldi panel looks like.

Preview in Vivaldi already there. For 3 lines-names to install an additional extension ? Do not advertise them on the browser forum :).

Using the panel "Windows" does not remove the top panel with 1-line tabs. Why duplicate these tabs ?

If I liked the left-side layout of tabs, I would have chosen this layout at the beginning, when installing the browser. I like the tabs on top.

By the way, this offer is also distributed to the panel "Windows". Also interesting.

What are we arguing about ? If you open several tabs from the same site, then they all names, probably , will start the same way - with the name of the site. The designer liked it so much, he sees online commerce this way. First the store, then the product. Sometimes you can even find current promotions with discounts, before the name of the product.

If you ask that designer, he will say — I don't care if you buy a product or not, but the name of the store should glow wherever possible.

There are several ways: Do not buy anything, or use a convenient browser for purchases.

My wishes remain the same: 3-line names and their preview of all visible tabs at the same time.

It is interesting to hear other supporters of this idea.