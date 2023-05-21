Multi-line tabs names
recently, such an opportunity has appeared in the search bar on the sites of major search engines. For small screens.
It would be see the same thing in the names of tabs.
In the Settings to give a select — 1,2,3 lines. Very rarely pages have names that fit into the "width of the active tab". Most of the pages have the title , that will not fit into 3 lines too. But it's better for understanding.
I'm going to draw a picture of waiting
@sphera That is why we have tooltips. The entire tab title will be displayed on hovering the tab, no matter how short the tab is, or how long the title is.
Using two or three times the vertical screen real-estate is not a practical solution, not even on a portrait monitor.
What are the dimensions of your monitor?
@Pesala I have 2 monitors Samsung with nonstandard dimension: 2048*1152. 2-th digit can be multiplied by 2 . I also wrote this question on these 2 monitors.
A Tooltips is useful. But she is alone, as many as you have mices. Sometimes you need to quickly see everything at a glance and find what you need.
3-lined names + Preview + scrolling lift/right = this is the most convenient way to quickly understand what exactly is open on the monitors, even 2 pieces
I would be interested to have this option for tab names. It's better than not having it
Vivaldi has to write a long name and 1 line for the domain in the prompts. And with an increased height of 3 lines, it becomes possible to display more technical information in the tips, without names. I would even agree to advertising :). You don't have to watch it anyway
@sphera The loss of space on both monitors seems like too high a price to pay.
Have you tried using the Tab Cycler? This is best for previewing the tabs in one window.
Settings, Tabs, Tab Features, Show Tab Cycler, Display Tab Cycler as List.
For two or more windows and/or monitors, try the Window Panel. This can be set to separator width and floating, so that it displays the full title, but hides when not in use. I use two monitors: 1920x1080 landscape and 1200x1600 portrait.
@Pesala thank you. I've seen what the built-in Vivaldi panel looks like.
Preview in Vivaldi already there. For 3 lines-names to install an additional extension ? Do not advertise them on the browser forum :).
Using the panel "Windows" does not remove the top panel with 1-line tabs. Why duplicate these tabs ?
If I liked the left-side layout of tabs, I would have chosen this layout at the beginning, when installing the browser. I like the tabs on top.
By the way, this offer is also distributed to the panel "Windows". Also interesting.
What are we arguing about ? If you open several tabs from the same site, then they all names, probably , will start the same way - with the name of the site. The designer liked it so much, he sees online commerce this way. First the store, then the product. Sometimes you can even find current promotions with discounts, before the name of the product.
If you ask that designer, he will say — I don't care if you buy a product or not, but the name of the store should glow wherever possible.
There are several ways: Do not buy anything, or use a convenient browser for purchases.
My wishes remain the same: 3-line names and their preview of all visible tabs at the same time.
It is interesting to hear other supporters of this idea.
@sphera said in Multi-line tabs names:
Using the panel "Windows" does not remove the top panel with 1-line tabs. Why duplicate these tabs ?
You can hide the tab bar, and just use the Windows Panel. Vertical Tabs (on left or right) do not list tabs open in other windows and have a much smaller maximum width.
There is no argument. I am just informing you of other options for what you want, which are available now. From long experience here, I know how few feature requests ever see the light of day, so I always offer alternative solutions).
@Pesala as you see , Google and Yandex make it. It can be seen that the wrong programmers work there, at the request of the wrong users. All the correct ones are collected on this forum
And a very important part of any offer - the ability to configure, enable and disable.
barbudo2005
Look this post by @Hadden89 :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85469/tabs-two-rows-of-text-v2
@barbudo2005 thank you, very beautiful unusual fonts are indicated in the topic. They will be useful to me in other projects. I'll try this modding.
I'm not in favor of moddings at all. I am satisfied with everything ready :). I don't even really know how to connect this custom.css. And what will happen when installing a new version of the browser.
Instead of drawing non-existent pictures, I'll try to do this. And I will decorate this theme :).
it's a shame that all my proposals are called in advance ""no one needs". It is very difficult to understand me from the 1st time.
I brought previews to show that the pages are all different. And they don't help much. The differences in the names are really visible only on the 2-3 line of the tab name. We can congratulate the resourcefulness of the admins of this forum Akelpad -- very important information for the visitor of the forum "Akelpad" that not just sticks out here, but looks at the topic "...". Therefore, the line "Akelpad :: View topic - ..." -- is mandatory. Without it, the forum user will not understand what to do next.
Vivaldi could have made a small effort to eliminate this world madness.
@sphera You can use Tab Modifer to give a short name to Akel pages:
@Hadden89 thank you. No one will force me to install extensions, occupy 100 MB in memory, for the tab names. While I was connecting plugins to Akelpad, I dropped it and switched to Notepad++. And he has a normal forum, and an admin, with a normal orientation.
barbudo2005
Try the script Title Manager:
https://greasyfork.org/es/scripts/194-title-manager
For all the pages that put the name of site first not displaying the name of the specified site:
In the "search for" the first part of the title (generic) is left out.
The "replace with" is left blank.
barbudo2005
As you can see, 3 lines are not necessary to display the name of a site.
You only need to hide (not show) the generic part of the title.
And I only did it once for the example that I showed
barbudo2005
Said:
...occupy 100 MB in memory….
By the way, are you saving MB for your old age?
@barbudo2005
No, I have a Lenovo Ideapad 16 GB + 1TB nvme . You haven't changed my mind. Forum of browser Vivaldi is not here to advise an extension plugging holes in the development of the browser Vivaldi .
The fact that the image in the screenshots does not go to any comparison with a simple 3-line tab name request.
I say for the 3rd time already -- I don't need side panels. They are already in Vivaldi. And this place is used for other purposes.
A simple display of the same Vivaldi tabs, in the same places on top, but in 3 lines. Together with the existing preview -- it would be convenient, and in the Vivaldi interface.
I have 2 monitors, and will you buy a second one for your old age?
@sphera No one is trying to persuade you that your feature request is something that no one needs. Maybe most users don't need it, but we will see a lot of upvotes over the next few months if it is a common requirement.
Badly designed forums like the Akelpad forum are easy to navigate by using the tab cycler. There will always be some sites like this — Vivaldi cannot fix the Internet, but it offers many ways to solve this problem. I suggest trying them — you may have a long wait for this feature to be implemented natively (though nobody knows, tbh).
@Pesala I need long names and all the previews at once -- at the same time, for a common look. Tooltips under the mouse do not help, but only slow down the work. Imagine -- many similar tabs. Your suggestion to use tooltips -- resembles a children's table-game for memory training "find a pair" (in this case, on the contrary -- "find 1 difference").
Your picture does not relate to the topic of the topic. And it will really take up half of my second monitor.
Now I will use the advice of @barbudo2005 and find out if Vivaldi tabs support flexbox
I want to finish this topic with a report on the work done. I went through the path of defining styles through Developer Tools almost from 0.
The attached picture highlights the styles that I was able to change.
I couldn't find the main style - the height of all tabs along with the preview (green frame) . But it doesn't matter anymore.
I'm even more satisfied with the non-fixed height of the container for the page title lines.
I attach a style file with explanations. Everyone can build and edit for themselves.
.tab-position .tab .title { font-family: sans-serif; font-size: 12px; align-items: start; white-space: pre-line; line-height: 12px; /* height lines with text */ /* min-height: 36px; */ height: auto; } /* (42px, auto) - height of container (icon + container with lines of text */ /* height of container (icon + container with lines of text), above preview (44px, auto) */ .tab-position .tab .tab-header { flex: 0 0 auto !important; } /* shift above all tabs ... */ .stacks-dotted.tabs-top .tab-strip.horizontal-scrolling { padding-top: 0px !important; margin-top: -6px !important; } /* shift left-right all tabs, with arrows ... */ .win #tabs-container:not(.none).top { padding-left: calc(24px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); padding-right: calc(60px / var(--uiZoomLevel)); } .tabs-top#browser.win .window-buttongroup button:not(.vivaldi) { height: 20px !important; } #browser.win .window-buttongroup button { width: 20px !important; } #browser.win .window-buttongroup button.window-close { width: 20px !important; } /* space (drag of window) between PLUS и CLOUD ... */ #tabs-container > div.resize > div:nth-child(4) > span { width: 20px !important; border: 1px dotted white !important; } /* 3 buttons: minimize, maximize, close */ #titlebar > div > button.window-minimize { border: 1px solid black !important; padding: 2px 2px !important; margin: 0px !important; } #titlebar > div > button.window-maximize { border: 1px solid black !important; padding: 2px 2px !important; margin: 0px !important; } #titlebar > div > button.window-close { border: 1px solid black !important; padding: 2px 2px !important; margin: 0px !important; }