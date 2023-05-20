Paste text in url
It is not possible to insert text into the address bar if it is not empty.
I have to first clear it, and only after that it becomes possible to insert text
@lesharb
Hi, if I have a tab open and tab in the address bar I can start typing immediately.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.0.2980.40
6.1.3003.4
Cheers, mib
Not typing
Paste text!!!
@lesharb
Insert text could be typing or past, anyway, I get:
And can past it in the address bar.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.0.2980.40
@mib2berlin
It's strange
I don't have this option
You can see my video
And Gboard have clipboard history
So I can search any item of history, but only when clean address bar ((
@lesharb
Hm, I use Microsoft Swift Key but I don´t think this matter I copied the text from Google Keep (Notes).
Can you add the Vivaldi, Android version and your device, please?
There are some bugs for Android 13 only which I cant reproduce on 12, for example.
Cheers, mib
Yes
Google Pixel 7 Pro
A13
@lesharb
Thanks, please wait a bit if other A13 user can confirm this before you report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Mention address bar at bottom in the report.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VBA-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
greybeard Ambassador
Another option for now is to:
- Highlight something in the address bar
- Select All
- Paste (will overwrite selected) or write in new URL
I'm also having problems Pasting from the Clipboard in to the Address Bar. Using Pixel 5, the Google Keyboard, and the latest stable version of Vivaldi.
