An .ics file will not be imported.
The file is 370 kB but it is not possible to import it into Vivaldi calendar. The upload takes a long time and when the upload window disappears, the window where you entered the data remains open.
I have previously imported 3 other .ics files where the import worked.
Okay, just now, on what felt like 55'th try, the upload worked.
I am going to move with my calendars, but I have huge problem with importing .ics calendars with allday events (national holidays, birthdays, namedays, etc.). I've created adequate calendars in Vivaldi's webmail, but importing ics to them just doesn't work. Also validated all problematic files with no errors. Unfortunately, creating calendars from scratch in webmail would be time consuming.
@belenus I have just tried it successfully with a vacation calendar in *.ics format in a new test calendar in webmail.vivaldi.net. The question arises whether it is perhaps a corrupt file in your case.