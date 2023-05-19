A recent update to Vivaldi android a couple months ago changed text scaling so that it follows the system font size. Previous versions of Vivaldi ignored the system font size.

I would like a setting toggle to be able to ignore the system font size.

I use a large font size for system settings but I prefer the default size for web browsing. (Chrome also ignores the system font size setting btw)

Vivaldi's accessibility zoom can be used as a workaround but it is not ideal as it is not perfect and also affects image size scaling.

Thanks