A recent update to Vivaldi android a couple months ago changed text scaling so that it follows the system font size. Previous versions of Vivaldi ignored the system font size.
I would like a setting toggle to be able to ignore the system font size.
I use a large font size for system settings but I prefer the default size for web browsing. (Chrome also ignores the system font size setting btw)
Vivaldi's accessibility zoom can be used as a workaround but it is not ideal as it is not perfect and also affects image size scaling.
Thanks
vitormathews
I totally agree, this update sucks! Seems like I'll have to stay on Brave on Android for now.
Hi,
Welcome to Vivaldi's Forums!
Is actually there, on Accessibility Menu
If not appears,
Enable it in Flags
chrome://flags
Also,
Ok,
Is meant about just the Text.
