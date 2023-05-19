We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Dunst and ibus dont works after update
they, I am using vivaldi stable version, In this latest version 2 things don't work ( dunst and ibus ) btw i am using linux, am i missing some packages or i do have to enable something form settings?
DoctorG Ambassador
@nahianadnan1234 Which Vivaldi version?
Which Linux version?
Which Desktop Environment?
Does
notify-send "TEST 123"work for you in shell?
@DoctorG said in Dunst and ibus dont works after update:
otify-send "TEST 123"
I am using VOID linux, btw i've tried on arch based and that work work either.
I am using bspwm not a DE and notify test works, its worked with older version of vivaldi but after update its not working as its should to be.
@nahianadnan1234 Which Vivaldi version?
@DoctorG As i've said latest version of vivaldi, version name ( 6.0.2979.18 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) )
@nahianadnan1234 said in Dunst and ibus dont works after update:
In this latest version 2 things don't work ( dunst and ibus )
Please explain what fails and how to reproduce it.
I do not know all Linux distributions
@DoctorG i dont know what you want to know, But ibus is a tool that used to have other languages to write. As i need other language for my work So i use this tool. and after this vivaldi update that dont work but its works with firefox.
dunst is a notify tool that works with every distro and after this vivaldi update thisi tool also dont work, btw if this issue is form void linux so why this problem comes in the ( artix that based on arch )!! maybe it needs to be fixed.
DoctorG Ambassador
@nahianadnan1234 I do not see that Vivaldi 6.0 stable installation breaks notify daemons.
I tested with notify-send, xmessage, zenity or kdialog on Ubuntu 22 and Debian 11.
I do not own a VoidLinux, so you need to wait until a user with such can tell you more.
@DoctorG said in Dunst and ibus dont works after update:
I do not see that Vivaldi 6.0 stable installation breaks notify daemons.
yes i've tested few weeks ago that i found is ( in the debian based distro works better than independent distro for vivaldi ).
@nahianadnan1234 i said this in backwards, it should be
@nahianadnan1234 said in Dunst and ibus dont works after update:
( in the debian based distro works better than independent distro for vivaldi )
vivaldi works better in the debian based distro but for independent distro like arch or void it don't work as debian, i think vivaldi dev should test on the other distros
works in i3 with dunst
(And here we go again:)
It's because (atleast on my current Fedora)
DBUS_SESSION_BUS_ADDRESS and/or DBUS_SESSION_BUS_PID variables not exported right/in name space of Chromium(-based browser). U need to set it manual or just...
tl;dr:
export $(dbus-launch);vivaldi&
(ps: deleting my previous posts due not trashing topic.)
@npro @plmach This does not work for me with https://www.bennish.net/web-notifications.html although I specifically gave notification rights to this website. Running
6.4.3152.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit)here.
@ferdiG Hi, this screenshot was showing the Stable version. For snapshot see this:
@DoctorG said in Return of the big changelog – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3149.7:
Broken permissions for Notifications
VB-100401 "Notifications do not ask for permission anymore"
-
@ferdiG That was caused by a change with Chromium 118 upstream code.
But i can not check Chromium 118.0.5993.37 at this time.
@DoctorG said in Dunst and ibus dont works after update:
But i can not check Chromium 118.0.5993.37 at this time.
I checked Chromium 118.x 10 days ago and it didn't have this problem, same with 118.0.5993.54/70
(And if you start Vivaldi in a new profile with
--disable-vivaldinotifications work there too.)