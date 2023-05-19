Sharing a calendar with another Vivaldi user
Is there a way to share a calendar with another Vivaldi user?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
You can share events by adding participants, but there's unfortunately no way to share a full calendar unless you use a service that allows that.
Skorobagatko
"Most popular calendar apps allow you to generate a shareable link you can add to Proton Calendar. To subscribe to an external calendar, the owner of the calendar must share this link with you or make it public." - so it is currently impossible to add/share Vivaldi's calendar to Proton one?