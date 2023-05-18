Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.0
This update includes security fixes from the Chromium project and numerous other small fixes.
A big thanks to our soprano team who helped to get this out when most of us in the Oslo office were out because yesterday and today are a public holiday!
carlinhosnewstyle
3rd Third - I just thought we stayed a long time without updates.
carlinhosnewstyle
@ruarí: Now I understand why it took so long, everyone needs to rest
edwardp Ambassador
Thank you.
Ruari working? Thought you were out on an Island or something enjoying the weather
@carlinhosnewstyle Actually the delay is that we hit a new crasher bug. We had to resolve that first. Otherwise we would have had this out yesterday.
@olli Decided against the Island in the end. Too many queuing for that boat, so we went up to Ekeberg.
P.S. Nice to see you.
OakdaleFTL
Thanks for the update. But did anyone else notice that the first attempt to update failed after verification? It's been happening a lot lately...
Beholder4096
This release is not minor, it is actually HUGE! Look at the bugfixes!!
VB-94834 seems to be fixed, very nice, I'll keep an eye out for more unexpected crashes.
Thanks! Any news on the Workspaces tabs lost on browser restart?
RiveDroite Ambassador
Lots of fixes! Thank you
@oakdaleftl: which platform (OS) are you on?
@xypher: Switch to the setting, startup with last session
OakdaleFTL
@Ruarí Intel i5, Catalina (OS X 10.15.7). (I've had no data loss; no extra problems. )
Successful download, extraction, verification and re-launch at 11:18 am PST, May 18, if that matters. Within a half hour of the error/failure...
I have a major headache immediately after allowing this stable to update - I am in the process of downloading dozens of attachments from forwarded mails on a Microsoft corporate webmail site - and I have to close and reopen Vivaldi and navigate to the embedded mail after every... single... download!
After one attachment has downloaded, I click the the next one, it shows a progress bar on the screen, the file save pop up opens, I click "save as"... and absolutely nothing happens.
This is very very frustrating!
Pesala Ambassador
[Settings] Window minimum size is smaller than can be seen (VB-96831)
I see no change in the latest Stable. The Settings dialog can still be resized too small to be useful.
Since this update I am unable to open multiple chat popouts (for different channels) on twitch.
After opening the first one it merely focuses it on further "popout chat" clicks.
This worked in 6.0.2979.18-1.
OS: Ubuntu 22.04.1 + 5.19 kernel.