AI Empowered Vivaldi
It's highly unfortunate that Microsoft has decided to lock it's users into using the atrociously designed microsoft Edge in order to engage with the ChatGPT/Bing AI.
Is Vivaldi ever going to merge/work on feature requests that would endorse some sort of search engine AI? I understand that that Google is working on Bard, and as Vivaldi is a chromium based browser, that it may end up utilizing the Bard Ai at some point in the future for task management, personal assistant features, etc.
Anyway, I would really like to discuss any insights the developers have on what to expect (or request) for AI based web tools in the future!
@ghostw4ve Vivaldi is a browser maker, not a search engine, so I don't see them making nay effort to develop AI assisted search. As for the AI in the browser itself, if you want to make a feature request, could you be more specific about what you actually want to do?
@LonM I guess nothing in particular. Vivaldi is great!
The You search engine which I believe is recommended/affiliated by/with Vivaldi (I could be wrong on this, but I think I am right) has AI capabilities right now already.
The good thing about You.com is that you can avoid it entirely.
The moment Vivaldi includes unavoidable AI features or even ones that you have to opt-out from instead of opt-in (like Opera does), I'm ditching Vivaldi.
It would be a shame, because this is my favorite browser, so please, Vivaldi, keep up the good work and don't drag us into the AI cesspool.
disc0veringmyse1f
I think one good feature for AI within Vivaldi would be page summarization/ability to ask questions on the page. For instance I was looking at the agenda page of .net conf 2023 and wanted to know how many sessions were there. In edge, with bing chat, I could ask it, 'how many sessions are on this page' and it came back with a summary of what kinds of sessions and how many session.
I could see it useful for answering question around large articles or even mixing article data with overall LLM data to provide summaries as you browse.