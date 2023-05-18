It's highly unfortunate that Microsoft has decided to lock it's users into using the atrociously designed microsoft Edge in order to engage with the ChatGPT/Bing AI.

Is Vivaldi ever going to merge/work on feature requests that would endorse some sort of search engine AI? I understand that that Google is working on Bard, and as Vivaldi is a chromium based browser, that it may end up utilizing the Bard Ai at some point in the future for task management, personal assistant features, etc.

Anyway, I would really like to discuss any insights the developers have on what to expect (or request) for AI based web tools in the future!