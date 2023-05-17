Twitch sending Vivaldi to a basic site
On iOS you can't sign in at all, Twitch is forcing the mobile site even on tablets
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Chas4, have you tried enabling desktop view in Settings > Content Settings > Default Site View?
papalpenguin
I have desktop set in the settings and Twitch is forcing me to load the mobile site as well
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Thanks for the information. In the meantime, I found a bug report regarding desktop view on iOS in our bug tracking system and have added a comment about Twitch there as well.
@jane-n Yep, I have even tried removing the m. (for the mobile site) and still forced to the mobile site
Is it because the of the UA String that Vivaldi sends?
useragentstring.com shows that it is showing as an old version of Safari 11
A work around would be to mask as Safari mobile as they can get desktop site.