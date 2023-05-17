Hello,

does anyone know if it's possible to disable dimming of the page when using "Find in page" functionality ?

This option used to reside in vivaldi://experiments/, but not anymore; is there maybe some flag that can be used to disable this instead ?

I'm having issues described in this topic, however, creating a new profile as an attempted solution did not help.

Problem was also reported as a bug (VB-93895), but it can't be reproduced.

Thank you in advance.