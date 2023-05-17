Ability to disable dimming of page content when using "Find in page"
Hello,
does anyone know if it's possible to disable dimming of the page when using "Find in page" functionality ?
This option used to reside in vivaldi://experiments/, but not anymore; is there maybe some flag that can be used to disable this instead ?
I'm having issues described in this topic, however, creating a new profile as an attempted solution did not help.
Problem was also reported as a bug (VB-93895), but it can't be reproduced.
Thank you in advance.
mib2berlin
@CLsBrvUtCVsbHSM
Hi, it cant reproduced because it does not dimm in a clean profile:
I'm not aware of any flag for this, but this would be the time to reset any flags you may have set yourself.
An extension may cause this.
Please test this in a private window or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
There's definitely some dimming going on, however it's extremely subtle. I hardly notice it myself. You'd need a well-calibrated monitor to actually notice it as well.
Lowering gamma:
It's true there was actually an option to turn it on - but I had to go back all the way to 3.0 to find it again:
This option added the dimming as well as the animation on hit. I don't like that bit so I "fixed" it with some CSS:
/* Find-in-page no animation */ .fip-active-hit { display: none; }
But since the dimming don't really bother me I've not bothered finding whatever causes the dimming to happen.
I'm assuming the experiment was there to test user reaction, and since no-one seemed to be bothered, they made it the default and removed the option.
As for the issue VB-93895 - about other tabs also being dimmed when a tab has a search hit - I've been unable to reproduce it in both 5.6 and 6.0. If you still think this is an issue, try to find reproduction steps - as simple as possible and showing the issue clearly in a clean profile.
For the dimming of the page itself, I was able to find the cause - Vivaldi inserts a webview element with a brightness set to 95%:
<webview id="1326394291" tab_id="1326394291" style="transition: filter 100ms ease 0s; filter: brightness(95%);" src="https://pathduck.github.io/test/"></webview>
To avoid the dimming the following CSS mod should work:
/* Find-in-page hit no page dimming */ .find-in-page-wrapper:has(.find-in-page) + .row-wrapper .webpage>webview { filter: unset !important; }
This might cause some issues when using other filters/page actions, I've not tested. But think I'll add this myself and see.
It's too bad there's no option to not dim the page when a search hits, it really should be unnecessary IMO, especially when it's so subtle very few users even notice it...
Edit: Slightly better selector, not catch all pages as all pages has a find-in-page wrapper element (although it shouldn't really matter for this use case)
CLsBrvUtCVsbHSM
Thanks everyone for checking in / suggestions.
Since creating a new clean profile did not work, I'll try to reinstall the browser.
If that doesn't help, I'll revert to @Pathduck's CSS trick and submit a new bug report with some reproduction steps and a feature request to have this functionality in some toggle in settings.
Hopefully reinstall helps.
@Pathduck said in Ability to disable dimming of page content when using "Find in page":
It's too bad there's no option to not dim the page when a search hits, it really should be unnecessary IMO, especially when it's so subtle very few users even notice it...
Looks here to me that we speak the exact same language. I don't think one needs a calibrated monitor ... the dimming is visible on any monitor I've tested on (5 already) and normal users don't bother to complain about this cos they don't wanna go thru the pain of posting in 20 forums threads so they just accept it or if the issue is that big (which luckily this isn't) they use another browser.