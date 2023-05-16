We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Backup Encryption Key not working on iOS
Just downloaded beta of iOS - thanks.
Login works but backup encryption key from desktop browser does not unlock sync of data.
thanks
prio Vivaldi Team
Hi,
We are working on it alongside many other known issues. We will keep updating the app.
Enjoy browsing.
@Klixx worked fine for me too
Try to use the code you have on macOS or other machine for the encryption key
I have run into same issue both on my iphone and ipad.
I grabbed the encryption key from my macbook, pasted it into notes, then into the field for the backup encryption key. Not working for me - and I'm guessing for noone else.
Too bad bc this is probably the first thing most people will try to use.
Looking forwards to a fix.
@jimkohl I was able to log in using the encryption key I have set, tried typing it in manually?
@Chas4 So its a super long key so typing it manually is not optimal - but I did try that and perhaps I didn't get it fully identical despite my careful typing. I also thought well maybe that my macbook was adding hidden chars cr/lf, etc so I took the inner part and typed by hand the first and last letter with that in between. No luck.
Great to have encrypted data but the key to unlock is definitely not working here from a macbook to ipad or iphone.
@jimkohl Is the option of simply signing into sync not available on iOS yet?
The backup key can be nice, but I assume they would add that functionality later than the native signing in method. As long as you remember your password and encryption password, the backup key shouldn't be necessary.
mib2berlin
@jimkohl
Hi, the super long key in the text file is not the encryption key itself, it is a kind of hash.
You have to load the file not type or copy/paste the content.
Cheers, mib
Thanks guys for your replies and help.
So my progression originally use my password - but it didn't work so thats why I tried the backup key as a long shot. I did finally try a variant of my password and now all is syncing. Pilot error on this end.
Thanks!
@jimkohl I can't find how to enter the Encryption Key.
Same problem. Note that I am uploading the encryption key directly, as downloaded from the desktop. It keeps saying "Wrong password entered".
@davvelsan Have seen some mentions of the backup encryption key files being corrupted by iCloud. Not sure if it is referring to trying to upload it directly from iCloud or if simply going through iCloud messes it up, but try to avoid using it to transfer the file.
Hey @nomadic, thanks for the reply. I downloaded it to my phone from a secure vault. I did the same on the laptop and it worked without issues.
I checked the integrity nonetheless, as it's just a text file with a long key, and it matches the file in the vault.
@davvelsan I would guess it is some altering of file encoding or permissions that occurs and/or maybe some limitation of what Vivaldi on iOS is expecting in regard to those 2 things.
Not sure what exactly the secure vault is, but maybe transferring the file over a cable would be the best option.
You could also reset the server data from your computer and set up a new encryption password so you can then type that into the sync on your phone. **Edit: Just make sure the computer already has all the data before clearing the server version. The backup key is, like it's name suggests, a backup for if you forget the encryption password, so if you know what the password is, then you can avoid this problem.
@nomadic Thanks for the alternative. I have just done that and my problem is resolved, but the issue might not be. It's worth noting that when re-enabling sync, I set up a secure passphrase instead of an encryption key file, and then used it on the phone. At first, it failed with the same error message, I had to log out first for it to work.
I agree that it was either a problem with the file or a bug in Vivaldi iOS. The secure vault I use is a popular password manager offering secure storage for files such as this. I won't rule out that iOS is doing something to that file when it downloads it. I also used the same file to sync my Mac laptop without issues (just downloaded it in the same way), so it is also possible that there is a bug with the encryption key upload in the Vivaldi iOS app.
Either way, the Vivaldi team may want to look into it. From the other threads in this forum, I can see there are more people with a similar issue, and they may not have the option to reset.
Thanks again for taking the time to answer and offering some alternatives.
jefferybeene
Yeah, I just gave up. Too much hassle. I'll just keep Vivaldi on my Macbook and run Safari on my iPad and phone.