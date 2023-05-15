What are your top 10 movies of all time
Tetsuosumo Ambassador
I'll start out
- Shawshank Redemption
- Garden State
- Leon
- The Matrix
- Office Space
- Lost In Translation
- Lord of The Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- A Walk to Remember
- Gattaca
- Ghost in The Shell (animated version)
Pesala Ambassador
That changes depending on one’s mood, but here are ten worth watching
- For All Time (1hr 28 mins)
- Ex Machina (1hr 46 mins)
- Dimensions (1hr 41 mins)
- The heart of a child (1hr 27 mins)
- Yesterday’s Children (1hr 13 mins)
- Longitude (3 hrs 17 mins)
- The Crush (15 minutes)
- The Silent Child (20 minutes)
- Reappear (13 minutes)
- The Darkest Blue (13 minutes)
I hear that. I especially like movies that one can watch over and over again without getting tired of it.
I have a harder time distinguishing my favorite movies in comparison to TV shows. Movies seem to have a larger nostalgia factor, so some objectively lower grade movies rate much higher to me because of the memories associated with them.
I also had too much trouble limiting it to just 10 . I am obviously biased toward Science Fiction movies, so they got their own list (and yes I know there are some "Sci-Fi" movies in the other lists; they fit better in the other lists in my mind). There are also a number of older movies for which I have a fondness, but they don't necessarily compete well with the other movies, so they also got their own list as well.
Science Fiction:
- Interstellar
- 2001: A Space Odyssey
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Blade Runner 2049
- Edge of Tomorrow
- Starship Troopers (When acknowledged as the satire it is)
- I Am Legend / I, Robot / Men in Black Trilogy / Independence Day (If I had to choose one, Men in Black)
- Galaxy Quest
- Star Wars Movies (If I had to choose one, it would probably be Rogue One)
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
General:
- The Mind's Eye (Don't expect many people to agree. Chose it mostly because it was particularly influential to me, as I watched our VHS copy an absurd number of times. Is here on
archive.orgif anyone is curious)
- The Lord of the Rings Trilogy (If I had to choose one, Return of the King)
- Catch Me If You Can
- WarGames
- WALL·E
- Ocean's Trilogy (If I had to choose one, Ocean's Eleven)
- The Dark Crystal
- Indiana Jones Trilogy (If I had to choose one, The Last Crusade)
- The Prestige
- The Mummy
Old:
- It's a Mad Mad Mad Mad World
- Planet of the Apes Movies (If I had to choose one, the original Planet of the Apes)
- The 7th Voyage of Sinbad
- The Andromeda Strain
- The Time Machine
- Invasion of the Body Snatchers
- Day the earth Stood Still
- Forbidden Planet
- Jack the Giant Killer
- Clash of the Titans
I like these type of threads because it opens up me eyes to options that I might not have found on my own. A lot of good movies posted so far.
I see a lot of movies I love here. Awesome list. Do you or any other use apps to keep track of your movies or even tv shows?
Pesala Ambassador
@Tetsuosumo I use bookmarks.
@Pesala Never though of that as an option truth be told, considering how large some lists get. I just bought a lifetime membership on plex and am currently digitizing my entire film library.
@Tetsuosumo said in What are your top 10 movies of all time:
Do you or any other use apps to keep track of your movies or even tv shows?
I used
tastedive.comfor awhile, but it lacked the granularity I wanted for TV show episodes and a recent UI update made it much less usable. It is still decent for recommendations and finding people with similar preferences.
Now I use
trakt.tvand the Android app Showly synced to the Trakt data. Sticking with the free version for now; haven't hit any major roadblocks in terms of their gated premium features.
Trakt has less discoverability of new content, but it is fantastic for helping you realize you missed a new season of a show. The calendar for new episodes is great. There are also tons of apps and services that tie into Trakt's API, so you can do a lot with the data. Looks like it can be linked to Plex, but you need the premium version of Trakt to do it: https://blog.trakt.tv/plex-scrobbler-52db9b016ead
Tetsuosumo Ambassador
- Nikdo nic neví -
The film, from the title (and action) of which the Polish saying "czeski film" "Czech film" was created, meaning a complicated situation, that is, one in which "nikt nic nie wie" "no one knows anything".
A random selection from among those that can be watched several times, in random order:
- Wielki Szu
- VABANK
- Młode Wilki
- Psy
- Kroll
- Chłopaki nie płaczą
- Vinci
- Kiler
- Seksmisja
- Wielka majówka
- Nikdo nic neví -
