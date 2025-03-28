By default, the page zoom slider range is 20-500%.

I found this range impractical when it comes to using the slider. For the slider to be useful via mouse control, I would prefer to set the range of the slider to 50-150%.

I don't care if this limits the overal zoom range as well or if it still would be possible to zoom to i.e. 300% via the number overwrite or keyboard shortcut while the slider would remain in the right end position.

So basically, this is to ask for a setting to limit the zoom slider range, so that it is actually useful and user friendly when changing zoom with mouse clicking or dragging the slider while doind the practical everyday slight adjustment of zoom of individual domains to fit to the current user need that's changing based on currently used display, tiredness etc.