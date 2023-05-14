profile removal crash
-
Vivaldi crashes every time I try to delete one of my profiles.
Is a bug? Regards Silvo
My computer:
Vivaldi 6.0.2979.18 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 5243808775824766c6c87db6f696da024ebdc6eb
OS Windows 11 Version 22H2 (Build 22621.1702)
JavaScript V8 11.2.214.19
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/112.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
@silvek Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Yes, unfortunately a known bug in 6.0 when deleting profiles
VB-96542 Crash on delete profile
Workaround: Disable close confirmation dialogs in already open profiles:
-
@Pathduck Hi, Im having this issues as well but I do not have these settings enabled in the first place. When I tried to remove a profile from two different places/menu, it still would freeze up my browser (I waited as long as 10m - 20m) which force me to End Process the browser (windows prompt me to, not via TskMgr)
-
danbrakeley
I just hit this as well. I've had 4 profiles for 3 years, and I just went in to delete one that I don't need anymore, and after clicking "Remove Person", it froze.
It has been maybe 10 minutes, and I opened firefox and started searching around to see if it was safe to end process, or if I should just wait. That's when I found this thread and created this post.
-
@danbrakeley said in profile removal crash:
I just hit this as well. I've had 4 profiles for 3 years, and I just went in to delete one that I don't need anymore, and after clicking "Remove Person", it froze.
It has been maybe 10 minutes, and I opened firefox and started searching around to see if it was safe to end process, or if I should just wait. That's when I found this thread and created this post.
I have the same problem, only I just created a profile to test out another issue I was having. Now going to delete it, everything just freezes. Even doing what was suggested above, and making sure the confirmations for closing, etc were turned off did not resolve the issue.
-
mib2berlin
@BlinkR
Hi, I delete a profile 2 minutes ago and I have this Close and Exit settings always disabled.
No freeze, no crash.
Did you restart after change the settings?
I guess after crash/freeze the settings are back to default.
Vivaldi 6.1.3035.100
Cheers, mib
EDIT: I test this again in Windows 11 and can reproduce this.
I update the bug report to Vivaldi 6.1 and add a comment it still crash if you have these settings disabled.
-
Thanks for confirming. I'm on the same Vivaldi build, but on windows 10 Pro / 10.0.19045
-
I have the same problem, on Windows 11 Pro build 22621.1992.
-
mib2berlin
@MKlockare
Hi, the bug is "under review", this means testing the bug fix.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Lovely, much appreciated!
-
herrmann0319
I am also having this problem. Is there are beta or nightly with this fixed?
-
mib2berlin
@herrmann0319
Hi, the fixed version was published 24/07/23 in an internal build.
Watch out for VB-98511 in the next snapshot build.
It is finally fixed for the next stable Vivaldi 6.2.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin do you know when 6.2 will be released? I usually prefer not to use nightlies unless I really have to. I also have a few work profiles that I have used previously but now can't get rid of them. The workaround suggested does not work for me.
-
I just installed version 6.2, unfortunately it still does not work. Same behavior when deleting a profile: Browser freezes, nothing happens.
-
Same here, the issue remains with the latest update.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
If you open Vivaldi Settings → General → Close ans Exit and disable confirmation for Closing Window and Vivaldi, does that help?
For me in the past that solved the freeze.
As i heard internally, the issue is investigates and a fix is in progress.
-
This problem still exist in the latest released version 6.6.3271.45 on Windows 10.
Provided workaround doesn't work.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@mojviv said in profile removal crash:
This problem still exist in the latest released version 6.6.3271.45 on Windows 10.
Which issue? Describe it.
-
Problem described in this thread.
When I,m trying to remove non default profile using "Profiles management" options the Vivaldi crashes.