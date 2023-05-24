Start workspaces always with user-defined sessions/pinned tabs
DoctorG Ambassador
My wish is to be able to assign a session or predefined tabs, (these have always a defined URL at opening) to a Workspace.
Why this? For Social, Webdev and Programming, News etc.
Want to have workspaces with often used manual pages/websites.
Currently i use workspaces with pinned tabs but the tabs can not be set to start with a defined URL as they save the last used URL.
@DoctorG Yes, that would be fine. I have, to achieve this, pinned certain tabs, and also I start Vivaldi with the last session.
Pinned tabs are nice but only visible with their icon.
And before closing the last session, not necessarily all tabs stay open, which should always be there.
In short: I support your wish!
mscroggiwork
Another workaround I found is to use the quick commands feature to open the desired tabs and pin them..
If you start a new workspace, you can click on the quick commands icon, and it will open the desired pinned tabs in the workspace.
I think I saw a request to have pinned tabs show in all workspaces.. THIS would be great.. but until that feature is realized.. the quick commands feature gets it done with one click.
A fixed tab that appears on all workspaces would be really useful.
stardepp Translator
@elitenet What exactly is this, describe this wish in more detail.
@stardepp
Hi!
For example, I pin the "google.com" tab and that same tab automatically appears pinned between the X and Y workspaces.
It's just an idea.
MrMetathesis
I'll echo this request. Workona, a tab manager I used before switching to Vivaldi, has this feature.
If you’d like a tab to persist when you switch spaces, you use the browser feature of pinned tabs (right-click the tab and click Pin Tab).
So if you have two workspaces (Work and Home), but want three tabs to always appear in both workspaces, you pin them and they persist across workspaces. Anytime you switch to a new workspace, those pinned tabs remain. Obviously, you can always open them and pin them to all workspaces, but this just reduces the workload.