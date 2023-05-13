Mail Client not marking messages as read
Tetsuosumo Ambassador
As of recently the built-in client does not mark any message as read after having read them. Using Vivaldi 6.0.2979.18 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Debian 11.7. Any help is much appreciated.
mib2berlin
@Tetsuosumo
Hi, the Vivaldi mail client distinguishes between viewed and read mails. A viewed mail is not automatically read.
In Settings > Mail is a setting to change this behave:
Cheers, mib
yojimbo274064400
Is Settings > Mail > Automatically Mark as Read (located in Mail Settings section) enabled?
Tetsuosumo Ambassador
@mib2berlin @yojimbo274064400 No "Automatically Mark as Read" was not enabled, despite this its worked fine till a few days ago. I wonder what could have changed? Even my rss feeds had the same issue.
@Tetsuosumo I wouldn't exclude the previous behaviour was a bug.
If still doesn't work after enabling the setting, is also a bug.
Still have to say, Vivaldi doesn't mark them as read.
In Vivaldi itself it is marked as read, but if I look for example on my phone in Gmail, the mail isn't read.
This happens on other providers too, and is at the moment the only thing I don't like from the mail client in Vivaldi. Anyone a solution for that?
@Syntafin I don't have a problem with Vivaldi and Gmail and marking emails as read (note: I always mark as read manually). Did you by any chance set up Gmail as a POP3 account? (POP3 doesn't sync between clients and the server)
@WildEnte no I use IMAP, as I not have POP3 active anywhere.