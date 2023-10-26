Solved Close entire window from Window panel
-
hommealone
I'd like to be able to close an entire window from the Window panel. Right now, I can only close individual tabs (unless I'm missing something?)
I tend to open lots of different windows. The Window tab lets me keep track of them and see which I may not need anymore. Why can't we close an entire window from that panel? Instead I need to "activate" the window, and then close it, a wasted step.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This feature is now available in Vivaldi 6.4.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@hommealone Select all of the tabs in that window using Shift+Click, then hit delete.
-
@hommealone said in Close entire window from Window panel:
unless I'm missing something?
Go to Settings -> Appearance -> Menu Customization, choose Window List, type close window in the box, drag it to the left, job done. You can even rename that entry to your liking without losing its functionality (except for some cases).
Bonus tip: You can also add emojis there to make things look prettier or stand out from the rest.
-
Thanks Pesala and npro. Both suggestions are good workarounds. Thanks for the advice.
Nonetheless I think this should be baked in, and my feature request stands. Right click on the window item should give "close window" as an option automatically.
-
@hommealone said in Close entire window from Window panel:
Both suggestions are good workarounds
Mine is not a workaround, it's exactly what you want
They can't cram every option in a menu, they give you the freedom to put there (or remove) whatever you like (or dislike). And that's the beauty of Vivaldi, you just need to explore its full potential.
-
pauloaguia Translator
@npro said in Close entire window from Window panel:
They can't cram every option in a menu, they give you the freedom to put there (or remove) whatever you like (or dislike).
I completely agree with this, but I agree more with @hommealone 's position: it makes a lot of sense that the Close Window command would be in the default Window List menu, without the users having to change it that way. Which is why I voted for this feature request
-
@pauloaguia hah, ok. Then I would create a feature request for removing it as I don't use windows and it would bloat my menu
-
pauloaguia Translator
@npro said in Close entire window from Window panel:
@pauloaguia hah, ok. Then I would create a feature request for removing it as I don't use windows and it would bloat my menu
Good thing Vivaldi gives you the freedom to remove whatever you don't like
-
@pauloaguia I completely agree with this, but I agree more with @npro 's position: it makes a lot of sense that the Close Window command would not be there in the default Window List menu, without the users having to change it that way, since it would bloat the menu unnecessarily for just a fraction of users stuck in (or coming from) the past still opening windows the "Micro$oft Internet Explorer" way instead of using Tab Stacks and Workspaces with Vivaldi
-
Pesala Ambassador
There is not even an option to close a tab on the Window List context menu.There is a close button that one has to hover. The usual way that I guess most would use to close a window would be to click the x button at top right.
It is a valid feature request, but I am not generally in favour of changing defaults. All existing users would have an extra task to edit the menu to return the old menu, and new users would have longer menus to deal with.
Most of my editing is to remove unused items, and to remove cascading menus. I understand the need to introduce features to new users, so we don't need feature requests to remove existing items. Anyone can do it themselves.
To change defaults, there needs to be a cogent (powerfully persuasive) reason, such as there is no simple workaround to the problem available without CSS or installing extensions. In this particular case, there is the close button, and keyboard shortcuts and/or mouse gestures can be added.
-
@Pesala said in Close entire window from Window panel:
There is not even an option to close a tab on the Window List context menu.
Hmm, there is?
MMB-click also works fine.
-
Thanks again folks.
@npro I've edited my Window List menu as you suggested. The result works, but is not ideal (unless, again, I'm missing something, which is entirely possible!) I added the Close Window command. Now when I right-click on a window in the list, I have the "Close Window" option, as I wanted. But when I right-click a tab in the list, I also have the "Close Window" option. Glass half full, I guess.
@Pesala wrote: "There is a close button that one has to hover. ... In this particular case, there is the close button..."
I'm not seeing that. I have an x when I hover over a tab item, but not when I hover over a window item. Is that a Windows OS thing that doesn't show on a Mac, or did you need to customize something to get the close button on a window item?
@npro wrote: "MMB-click also works fine."
Sorry... MMB? Is that Middle Mouse Button (which you customized in your system to do that)? Not actually a Vivaldi customization, right?
-
@hommealone said in Close entire window from Window panel:
when I right-click a tab in the list, I also have the "Close Window" option
consider it a bonus, you have an extra functionality available without having to go strictly to the "window tab" to close your window
(you can add a separator between them -if I'm reading your mind well- or/and add "x" emojis with different colors to the front? ️ ⨯ )
Sorry... MMB? Is that Middle Mouse Button (which you customized in your system to do that)? Not actually a Vivaldi customization, right?
correct, not a customization, Middle Mouse Button closes (a) tab in the Window Panel as it does in the Tab Bar.
-
@npro - BTW, turns out that your menu trick doesn't seem to work the way you expected. If I hover over a "window" item in the Window panel, and click the "Close Window" command I created, you'd expect it to close the window that you are hovering over, right? Well, no. It closes the current open window, regardless of which one you are hovering over. Not very helpful, if your goal is to clean things up by looking at which windows you have open and choosing which ones to close.
I'm still looking for a way to view a list of my open browser windows, and from that list, click, click, click! to close a few of them.
I was hoping that there would be a way to do that from the Windows panel. You know: manage your windows. So far, I can't seem to do that without first "activating" each window separately.
Maybe the Windows panel is not even the right tool for this? (Although you'd expect so.)
Any other suggestions, anyone?
-
@hommealone said in Close entire window from Window panel:
doesn't seem to work
then it is a bug, you may report it https://vivaldi.com/bugreport/
-
Soon this request/bug can be marked as
Done.
@hommealone you may check https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/youtube-feed-detection-fix-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3134-3/#:~:text=accounts (VB-99258)-,[Menus][Panels] Add ‘Close window’ as an option in Window Panel’s right-click menu (VB-93897),-[Notes] Drag and that is supposed to land in Vivaldi 6.3 .
-
@npro - Thanks! And thanks a lot for letting me know.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This feature is now available in Vivaldi 6.4.
-
-
-