There is not even an option to close a tab on the Window List context menu. There is a close button that one has to hover. The usual way that I guess most would use to close a window would be to click the x button at top right.

It is a valid feature request, but I am not generally in favour of changing defaults. All existing users would have an extra task to edit the menu to return the old menu, and new users would have longer menus to deal with.

Most of my editing is to remove unused items, and to remove cascading menus. I understand the need to introduce features to new users, so we don't need feature requests to remove existing items. Anyone can do it themselves.

To change defaults, there needs to be a cogent (powerfully persuasive) reason, such as there is no simple workaround to the problem available without CSS or installing extensions. In this particular case, there is the close button, and keyboard shortcuts and/or mouse gestures can be added.