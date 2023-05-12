We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Okta Plugin keyboard shortcut not working in v6
-
I recently upgraded Vivaldi to v6, and the keyboard shortcut (cmd+shift+o) of the Okta extension [1] stopped working.
Tried re-installing the extension, changing the keyboard shortcut in the extension settings page [2], nothing helped.
[1] https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/okta-browser-plugin/glnpjglilkicbckjpbgcfkogebgllemb?hl=en-US
[2] vivaldi://extensions/
-
Same here. 6.0.2979.18 (Stable channel) (arm64) on MacOS
-
Same here.
6.0.2979.23 (Stable channel) （arm64） on MacOS 12.6
-
Still same in 6.2.3105.51 (Stable channel). Very frustrating as I use the plugin a lot.
-
Does that shortcut conflict with one of the built in shortcuts? https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/keyboard-shortcuts/