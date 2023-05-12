Hi, in a blog post on March 22, 2023, Ruarí Ødegaard wrote,

"Instead of autocompleting to full URLs in one go, we now autocomplete on domains first. Either press Enter to go to the selected domain or use the right arrow key to move to the next level of completion."

Latest version of Vivaldi does NOT do this: if I enter, for instance, just ebay (as suggested in the blog) or ebay.com in the address/search bar, the most recent visit appears: ebay.com/myb/PurchaseHistory and it is most annoying!

How do I get Vivaldi to simply STOP at the end of a domain instead of aggressively going to the end of the entire URL??? 6.0.2979.18 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Win 10 Pro.

Thanks!

EDIT: Just did the same thing when I typed in amazon.com and hit return, but what Vivaldi presented wasn't the most recent hit, it was something I looked for maybe two years ago, and the URL is gigantic