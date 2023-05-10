We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Sync not working VB-96431 update
Created a bug report VB-96431 about sync not working for my account any updates?
copy of the sync logs i provided
email and full name removed
Apr 3, 2023, 6:55 PM
On my main desktop PC i get the following in the sync internals
massive log removed
//modedit: removed name and email + gigantic log
DoctorG Ambassador
@zany130 Please edit your post and set such long with </> button to correct format code block!
DoctorG Ambassador
@zany130 said in Sync not working VB-96431 update:
VB-96431
Still a open bug.
Pesala Ambassador
@zany130 I just re-enabled sync by entering my encryption code, and it now seems to be working fine.
@zany130 Hi - it's probably not a good idea to post your full name and email on a public forum. The developers have already received your log, so no point in posting it here again. Please use
</>icon when posting large text pastes. I have fixed this for you.
Recommendation is to try restarting Sync by logging out and in again.
tried loging out and back in on both my primary computer and my laptop
it is still not syncing my extensions
DoctorG Ambassador
I was able to sync my profile between 6.0 Stable and 6.1 Snapshot on Debian 11 and Windows 11.
Extension setting was synced.
@zany130 Looks like a data type error, maybe some corrupt data on one of the devices.
Try to reset remote data. This will not delete any local data.
- Log out on laptop
- On PC, choose Reset Remote Data
- This will log you out.
- Log in again on PC
- Wait for Sync to finish (look in Sync-internals
- Log in on laptop
Might work, might not, just guessing ...
You have a lot of extensions, might not be a good idea to run that many, but that's another discussion...
It still doesn't work this is on my PC
EDIT :can't upload the screenshot for some reason so here is the log
here is the latops sync log
EDIT: I seem to also have lost some data after the reset. some extensions are missing and I lost all my speed dial bookmarks
EDIT2: I was able to get back my data. I had a backup of my ~.config/vivaldi/ folder though sync is still not working
Still not working on any of my devices. I can't share tabs between Vivaldi mobile on PC
mib2berlin
@zany130
Hi, did you tried to reset your sync data from your PC?
Something is broken on your system, I sync tabs between two Android devices and several PC systems.
You can also try the "Fix" at the end of the help page:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshoot-sync-issues/
Cheers, mib
yes still not working on any of my devices 2 samsungs(s21 and s23) 2 windows 11 PC my Garuda Linux system(the main system has all my extensions on it) and my steam deck
tried the fix, and it still doesn't work I think my account data may be corrupted or something hence why I opened a bug report but there has been no reply from devs (was sent at the beginning of April)
Should I just try deleting my Vivaldi account and creating a new one?
EDIT: nope new account didn't work still gives the
Error: DataTypeManagerImpl@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:125, datatype error was encountered: Preexisting controller error on Sync startup
and other similar datatype errors in preferences, themes, apps, sessions, and more
@zany130
May I ask again, did you reset your sync data?
yup tried this button and also tried a new account still fails to sync and in sync internals gives the same data type errors as the log above
@zany130
Just poking around in the fog, do you use any third party security software, firewall or something.
I use sync for so long time on different systems, OS and there was some issues here and there but at the end it work.
I am really out of ideas.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin nope its really strange that it doesn't work on my other devices also. Tried resetting the sync data from them, and they also fail to upload their settings in the same way. The only thing I can think of is my internet connection is somehow messing with Vivaldi sync
In the meantime anyone knows where extensions and their data are stored so I can manually sync them across my devices? Also would like to sync bookmarks
I think
/home/zany130/.config/vivaldi/Default/Extensions/ /home/zany130/.config/vivaldi/Default/Local Extension Settings/ /home/zany130/.config/vivaldi/Default/Bookmarks
are what I am looking for?
i see the following extension files though don't know which I need
ls .config/vivaldi/Default/ | grep Extension drwx------ - zany130 10 May 19:51 DNR Extension Rules drwxr-xr-x - zany130 20 May 13:23 Extension Rules drwxr-xr-x - zany130 19 May 13:01 Extensions drwx------ - zany130 20 May 13:23 Extension Scripts drwxr-xr-x - zany130 20 May 15:09 Extension State drwxr-xr-x - zany130 10 May 22:29 Local Extension Settings drwx------ - zany130 25 Jan 16:49 Managed Extension Settings drwx------ - zany130 20 May 15:10 Sync Extension Settings .rwxr-xr-x 106k zany130 24 Nov 2022 Extension Cookies .rwxr-xr-x 0 zany130 24 Nov 2022 Extension Cookies-journal
@zany130
Yes, here is a guide for backup/move a profile to another device.
I guess you can get all information there:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device
Good luck, mib
Yeah so I think I need all of those extension folders actually. or I could just manually sync the whole Default folder i guess
@zany130
I tried this a long time ago with symlink the profile in my Google drive. This mess up a lot, specially if you run two devices at the same time.
Cheers, mib
got sync working had to delete
Sync App Settings Sync Data SyncedFiles Sync Extension Settings
on all my devices then logout on all devices and log back in