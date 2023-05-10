It still doesn't work this is on my PC

EDIT :can't upload the screenshot for some reason so here is the log

Wed May 10 2023 19:58:19 GMT-0400 (Eastern Daylight Time) ====== Status ====== { "actionable_error": [ { "stat_name": "Error Type", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Action", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Error Description", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "actionable_error_detected": false, "details": [ { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Transport State", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Active" }, { "stat_name": "User Actionable Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Disable Reasons", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Sync Feature Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Setup In Progress", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Auth Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK since browser startup" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Summary" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Client Version", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Vivaldi Linux 112.0.5615.180 (5243808775824766c6c87db6f696da024ebdc6eb) stable" }, { "stat_name": "Server URL", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Version Info" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Requested Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2023-05-10 18:03:33 -04" }, { "stat_name": "Received Token Response", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2023-05-10 18:03:34 -04" }, { "stat_name": "Last Token Request Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK" }, { "stat_name": "Has Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Next Token Request", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "not scheduled" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Credentials" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Connection", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK since 2023-05-10 19:53:45 -04" }, { "stat_name": "Last Synced", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Just now" }, { "stat_name": "Sync First-Time Setup Complete", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Sync Cycle Ongoing", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Local Sync Backend Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Local Backend Path", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Local State" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Throttled or Backoff", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Retry Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2023-05-10 19:57:19 -04" }, { "stat_name": "Notifications Enabled", "stat_status": "in_bad_state", "stat_value": false } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Network" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Explicit Passphrase", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Required", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Ready To Encrypt", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Has Pending Keys", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Encrypted Types", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Bookmarks, Preferences, Passwords, Autofill Profiles, Autofill, Autofill Wallet Metadata, Themes, Typed URLs, Extensions, Search Engines, Sessions, Apps, App settings, Extension settings, Dictionary, App List, Arc Package, Printers, Reading List, Send Tab To Self, Wifi Configurations, Web Apps, OS Preferences, Workspace Desk, Printers Authorization Servers, Saved Tab Group, Power Bookmark, Notes" }, { "stat_name": "Has Keystore Key", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Keystore Migration Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2023-05-10 19:53:26 -04" }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Type", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "PassphraseType::kCustomPassphrase" }, { "stat_name": "Explicit passphrase Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2023-05-10 19:53:49 -04" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Migration Time", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Version/Epoch", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Encryption" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Sync Source", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "GU_TRIGGER" }, { "stat_name": "GetKey Step Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "UNSET" }, { "stat_name": "Download Step Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "SYNCER_OK" }, { "stat_name": "Commit Step Result", "stat_status": "in_bad_state", "stat_value": "SERVER_RETURN_CONFLICT" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Status from Last Completed Session" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Notifications Received", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 7231 }, { "stat_name": "Tombstone Updates", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Successful Commits", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 2343 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Running Totals" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Conflicts", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Items", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (this cycle)" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 2206 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Count", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 280 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (last cycle of last completed session)" } ], "type_status": [ { "message": "Message", "name": "Model Type", "num_entries": "Total Entries", "num_live": "Live Entries", "state": "State", "status": "header" }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Bookmarks", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 36206, "num_live": 36206 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Preferences", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Passwords", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 8, "num_live": 8 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Autofill Profiles", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Autofill", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 775, "num_live": 775 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Autofill Wallet", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Autofill Wallet Metadata", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Autofill Wallet Offer", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Themes", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Typed URLs", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 52, "num_live": 52 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Extensions", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Search Engines", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Sessions", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Apps", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "App settings", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Extension settings", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "History Delete Directives", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Dictionary", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Device Info", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Priority Preferences", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Managed User Settings", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Reading List", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "User Events", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "User Consents", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Send Tab To Self", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Security Events", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Error: ConfigurationCompleted@components/sync/driver/data_type_manager_impl.cc:495, datatype error was encountered: Backend failed to download and configure type.", "name": "Web Apps", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Sharing Message", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Notes", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 285, "num_live": 285 }, { "message": "Backed off", "name": "Proxy tabs", "state": "Running", "status": "severity_warning", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 } ], "unrecoverable_error_detected": false }

here is the latops sync log

EDIT: I seem to also have lost some data after the reset. some extensions are missing and I lost all my speed dial bookmarks

EDIT2: I was able to get back my data. I had a backup of my ~.config/vivaldi/ folder though sync is still not working