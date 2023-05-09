We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Slow Forum Reloading
-
-
@Pesala
Hi and yes, I open Unread directly from a speed dial and since some time there is a pause of 2-3 seconds.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I reported the issue to the bug tracker for vivaldi.net services.
(26328284926) Support ticket: Slower Loading of Unread
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
I'm not seeing such big delays here. I open "Unread" multiple times a day, and I'd say that in only 1 in 20-30 cases, it takes more than 1 second to load (I have pagination disabled).
-
-
@mib2berlin Yes; I am on the latest Snapshot. I don't see the issue on the latest Stable. The Vivaldi Team emailed me to say that they could not reproduce it.
-
@Pesala
OK, in a clean profile it is a bit faster but still 1.5 seconds.
I don´t want spend much time for it but I will test it on Windows 11 later, this was on Linux, on the same system.
Cheers, mib
-
@Pesala
OK, more or less the same on Windows 11, stable fast, snapshot slow.
I just wonder that nobody can reproduce.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
Not slow reloading with my 6.1.3013.1 Win 11 22H2.
-
@DoctorG said in Slow Forum Reloading:
6.1.3013.1
I use the Page load Time extension for testing but I am not sure how exat it is.
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/page-load-time/fploionmjgeclbkemipmkogoaohcdbig
Is not really slow but 25% slower than stable.
I will make some tests on other forums/pages.
Cheers, mib
-
Still seeing this issue on the latest Snapshot.
I have pagination set to 10 topics and 10 posts per page.
-
I am seeing this quite badly in our admin section, but not across the rest of the site.
-
edwardp Ambassador
I've never used either link before, but in checking both just now, the thread headers display literally immediately, I'm not seeing any type of delay.
-
@edwardp I see it drastically every time I follow a link in the Forum to a page in the Forum that I have not recently loaded. or which has changed since I loaded it. The delay can be eight or nine seconds.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Ayespy I'm now on with the latest Snapshot (6.1.3009.3) and I'm still not seeing any delays.
I've tried the Unread, Recent and now, Popular links. Everything displays immediately.
Possibly an Internet/network issue from some locations? There was an issue recently with the Vivaldi logo not downloading/displaying from Forum e-mails (since fixed), in which the problem was at Cloudflare (servers apparently were not syncing).
-
I am still seeing this issue on the latest Snapshot 6.1.3035.43.
I will try browsing with the latest Stable build for a while to see if I can reproduce it there too.
-
Already seeing the slowdown on the latest Stable version.
-
@Pesala
I have the same, sometimes it load in 2 seconds but often it need 4-6 seconds to open a blank text page.
I can load youtube.com with all preview images in 2 seconds and other forums in < 1 second.
It does not bother me to wait 2-3 seconds for a page but if you open it hundred times a day it is boring.
-
mib2berlin
@Pesala
May I ask if you use the Forum Mod extension?
Change to a light theme or disabling the extensions change the loading time dramatically for me on Snapshot
and an internal build, I don´t use it on Stable.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin I only use WordWeb, LanguageTool, and VideoMirror extensions. My stable installation is a default setup with no extensions.