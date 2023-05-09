I can't open any old sessions (No tabs were opened...)
-
I yesterday I saw a new issue using my old sessions in vivaldi(today I live using both systems). When I try to open an old session, vivaldi pops up the next warning
"No tabs were opened. You may have quarantined all tabs in the session."
I have almost 7 sessions saved, this is a lot of data in tabs that I used to organize my life
How could I fix it?
this happens with every session except if I create a new one.
-
One year after... sorry. But I got the same dreaded message this morning on 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) (64-bit), I found this thread and concluded that the problem has not gone a way. I found a solution but it requires backups of the Default folder of Vivaldi, sorry. (The location of the Default folder varies depending of the platform.)
(In Default folder); in Sessions folder; in "sessions.json" file, search for "filename" records where the filename has a ".bin" extension. Then search for those files in the Sessions folder. Oops, they are not there. Vivaldi has, perhaps in a some automatic backup or other rotating function decided to delete most of the "*.bin" files in that directory. From those in the "sessions.json" "filename" records, there is but only one left (for me).
I go through the "sessions.json" file for all records "filename" and restore those files from my backup.
Needless to say, during this work, Vivaldi must be stopped. But when I started it again, my Sessions were accessible again.
Another possibility is to restore the Default folder entirely. I have had other problems where this has been necessary, but in this case only the above copy of "*.bin" files was needed.
With Vivaldi's agile development cycle which leads to eternal beta features, a regular backup is necessary, I learned the hard way.
Sometimes I report a bug to Vivaldi but never get any feedback apart an automatic reply. So this is all from me for now, thanks and good luck (with a backup ).
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Canne said in I can't open any old sessions (No tabs were opened...):
Sometimes I report a bug to Vivaldi but never get any feedback apart an automatic reply. So this is all from me for now, thanks and good luck (with a backup ).
If you have submitted a bug report for this issue already, thank you. If not, please submit one here. In either case, please post the bug report number (VB-xxxxxx) in this thread.