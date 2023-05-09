One year after... sorry. But I got the same dreaded message this morning on 6.7.3329.31 (Stable channel) (64-bit), I found this thread and concluded that the problem has not gone a way. I found a solution but it requires backups of the Default folder of Vivaldi, sorry. (The location of the Default folder varies depending of the platform.)

(In Default folder); in Sessions folder; in "sessions.json" file, search for "filename" records where the filename has a ".bin" extension. Then search for those files in the Sessions folder. Oops, they are not there. Vivaldi has, perhaps in a some automatic backup or other rotating function decided to delete most of the "*.bin" files in that directory. From those in the "sessions.json" "filename" records, there is but only one left (for me).

I go through the "sessions.json" file for all records "filename" and restore those files from my backup.

Needless to say, during this work, Vivaldi must be stopped. But when I started it again, my Sessions were accessible again.

Another possibility is to restore the Default folder entirely. I have had other problems where this has been necessary, but in this case only the above copy of "*.bin" files was needed.

With Vivaldi's agile development cycle which leads to eternal beta features, a regular backup is necessary, I learned the hard way.

Sometimes I report a bug to Vivaldi but never get any feedback apart an automatic reply. So this is all from me for now, thanks and good luck (with a backup ).