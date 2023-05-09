Sync Tabs/Other data between 2 computers?
Hi guys, I've been using Vivaldi on my laptop for a long time now. I have a lot of tabs open and few bookmarks. I've just recently moved to a new PC and I'd to have the same tabs/data in Vivaldi on my new PC.
How do I do so? Vivaldi on my laptop is synced with my account, so I figured just logging into that account on my PC will just migrate the tabs to. But nothing happened.
Thanks!
@mohitmojito
Hi, tabs are synced, open a list with the cloud icon right top.
If I remember correctly it limited to 100 tabs.
There are two other ways:
Save all tabs as bookmarks from the tab context menu
Save the tabs as session and copy the .bin file over to the new PC
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Hey thanks for replying. I'm not sure what you mean by open a list? I did press the cloud icon which just took me to settings. I had already done that to login to my vivaldi account. I still don't the old tabs from my laptop in my new PC.
@mohitmojito
There are two cloud icon, one is for sync and one is for synced tabs.
@mib2berlin said in Sync Tabs/Other data between 2 computers?:
@mohitmojito
There are two cloud icon, one is for sync and one is for synced tabs.
Ohh, thank you! So here's the other issue. I can't seem to find it? Does this mean its not synced?
mohitmojito
Hey okay, so I didn't realize I have to press start sync on my PC as well. I did that and I got my extensions and almost all my tabs [lost 4 tabs].
Thank you @mib2berlin
@mib2berlin said in Sync Tabs/Other data between 2 computers?:
Save the tabs as session and copy the .bin file over to the new PC
I used to do this until the new Vivaldi version with Workspaces came out. Since then, unfortunately, it no longer works. I hope (and ask) that the developers will add a way to transfer sessions (and now also workspaces) from one computer to another.
mib2berlin
@StefanOB
Hi, do you meant if you save a session with workspaces and open it again you lost the workspaces?
If yes this is a bug.
I will test this with a second profile later.
It should look like this:
Cheers, mib
EDIT: OK, this is not working between profiles, hm.
I can test this more tomorrow.
@mib2berlin
Hi. I know this bug and I have it on one computer too.
But unlike before, Vivaldi no longer recognizes .bin files that I copied from one machine to another in the appropriate directory. In the past it was possible to transfer sessions from one computer to another, but since the last update with the introduction of the workspaces (and the experimental session panel) this is no longer possible.
mib2berlin
@StefanOB
Hm, I am not sure now if this is really a bug.
It was only a workaround for experienced user and it is not usual to copy system files of a software from one installation to another.
There are several bug reports about sessions after 6.0 but I cant find one specially for this use case.
Please wait a bit for other user and testers if somebody know if it make sense to report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
I don't think this is a bug. But your first post mentioned this way to sync tabs between two computers: "Save the tabs as session and copy the .bin file over to the new PC".
I just noticed that this used to work (and was very handy), but that since the last major update it is no longer possible. Before, you could save a session with a name (e.g. vacation), then copy the vacation.bin file to the appropriate Vivaldi directory on the other computer, and then open that session with "File - Open Saved Session". This does not work now. Vivaldi no longer recognizes a .bin file copied in this way, it is not offered for opening.
@StefanOB
Yes because I have done this several times myself.
I guess the had to change the structure of the .bin files because of the workspace feature and this broke several things.
One user report if you open a session several times it stop working and the session is lost.
I have to think about a bit more, maybe I report it to the tracker so that the developers get to know about it.
Cheers, mib
doodlemania
Has there been any work and/or progress to allow saved sessions to be synched between devices - ie, from Mac to Windows installs? I know that I can grab tabs from other devices, but I have over 100 tabs across multiple workspaces that I'd love to just pick up on PC2 when I'm not at Mac1
mib3berlin
@doodlemania
Hi and no, still only tabs.
Cheers, mib