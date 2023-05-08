Nitrokey fails to register at vivaldi.net
-
I use Nitrokey 3 on Windows 11 22H2 for several FIDO/FIDO2 authentication.
I followed the steps and the key is not listed in Vivaldi Services user account.
I had tested Nitrokey with 1.2.x firmware and firmware 1.3.1. Both fail to register.
Any confirm for Linux or Mac or other Windows?
As i can see in Developer Tools the Vivaldi server for 2FA responds with a error.
//EDIT:
Internal bug: CW-1789 "Nitrokey 3 NFC fails to get registered"
-
Nitrokey 3 FIDO/FIDO2/Passkey works at Google or Github and i tested at https://webauthn.io/.
-
modern FIDO keys not are still not usable for 2FA at Vivaldi community.
An other thread similar issue with FEITAN key Unable to use Security Key with 2FA