Nice to see the introduction of App-passwords. @Team_Vivaldi is there a grace-period on existing Mail/Calender access (transitioning to App-Passwords) to accept the main account-password-only credentials?

Did not find any mention, but I may have missed it…

This is entirely dependent on whether or not you have enabled 2FA for your account.

The moment you enable 2FA in your profile, your account password will stop working for login to mail and caldav, and you must use either an app password or OAuth. If you were (for some reason) to later disable 2FA, the account password would work as before.