We’ve rolled out Two-Factor Authentication for Vivaldi accounts and a new reputation system for Vivaldi Webmail access.
Team_Vivaldi Vivaldi Team
New updates to key Vivaldi Community services bring a new level of security to your Vivaldi accounts, will help us keep a lid on some very determined spammers, and will improve your overall community experience.
pauloaguia Translator
Great!
stardepp Translator
Very happy, now I can use my hardware key for two factor authentication.
DoctorG Ambassador
Good to read no SMS is needed for new Webmail users.
I gonna try now my hardware tokens for authentication.
Yubikey 5 and Yubikey Blue works nice.
pauloaguia Translator
It's working just fine with the security key Vivaldi sent me for Xmas
RiveDroite Ambassador
This is great news!
stardepp Translator
@pauloaguia It's the same for me...
Very good news to hear. It always sucks when there are people that take advantage of free services, but this seems like a good compromise.
Nice to see the introduction of App-passwords.
@Team_Vivaldi is there a grace-period on existing Mail/Calender access (transitioning to App-Passwords) to accept the main account-password-only credentials?
Did not find any mention, but I may have missed it…
jan.ripper
Great to hear you support TFA!
I just tried to activate this for my account, but it keeps telling me my password is incorrect when clicking on "Activate two factor authentication" in my profile.
I tried logging out and deleting my cookies. Login worked fine with the same password, however so far I'm unable to activate TFA
aaaaand activated. Great News!
This is entirely dependent on whether or not you have enabled 2FA for your account.
The moment you enable 2FA in your profile, your account password will stop working for login to mail and caldav, and you must use either an app password or OAuth. If you were (for some reason) to later disable 2FA, the account password would work as before.
Thanks for the report. We're looking into this for you.
@thomasp thanks, so works as expected.
Already adjusted my setup out of habit, but not sure how wide-spread this kind of disposition is.
I set the app password (it works), but I can't generate a second one or check the old one. I f I click at manage I get an error page
ok, I had to sign out and in again
@jan-ripper We've made a fix. Could you please try again, see if you have more luck now?
jan.ripper
@thomasp said:
@jan-ripper We've made a fix. Could you please try again, see if you have more luck now?
Thanks for looking into this so quickly @thomasp. Unfortunately it still does not work for me. Not sure if I'm missing something. Even tried clearing the cookies again
DoctorG Ambassador
Sad, my Nitrokey 3A fails to be added as Security Key
Key is detected, PIN can be set and key touched, but the does not show up on page which shows the added keys.
Any user having same issue?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@DoctorG
I have a feeling that perhaps you clicked on the page before the dialog to give the new key a name appeared, thus cancelling the name giving action. The key should be added though.
Do you see it when you reload the page?
DoctorG Ambassador
@jane-n I will ask internally at this time.