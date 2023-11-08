Treat Web Panels as Tabs
-
legobuilder26
Summary - Vivaldi should treat web panels as tabs. You should be able to focus them by clicking the panel page, just as you would with tiled tabs.
Explanation and details - When a panel is focused, extensions should see it as the active tab, so you can use extensions with panels that rely on working with the active tab. Bookmarks would open in that active panel. Quick Commands and Command Chains would run in a panel if the panel is focused. Saving and generating passwords would be possible in panels. The address bar should reflect the panel's URL when it is active.
To focus the panel:
- Use tab cycler. I think including panels in the cycler should be a setting (off by default) because it could be confusing for new users.
- Use the "Focus Panel" command (which already exists).
- Use the "Open Tabs" section of Quick Commands.
Use cases
- Extensions in panels
- Enable or disable the ad blocker
- Use page actions or disable images
- Fast forward or rewind
- Find in page for panels
- Mouse gestures for panels
- Saving logins and generating passwords
Currently none of this is possible in a web panel.
Edit 11/8/23: clarity, added more use cases from replies
Edit 5/4/23: clarity, added use cases, expanded on the idea
-
@legobuilder26 Yes, exactly! In asked myself too why web panels don't behave like normal tabs.
-
Agree. Another use case would be to access them through keyboard, for example through the Quick Commands keyboard shortcut F2
-
Pesala Ambassador
@legobuilder26 Find in Page and Mouse Gestures would also be useful in Web Panels.
-
- allow to store passwords & logins
-
barbudo2005
The distressing thing is that not so long ago the panels behaved like tabs.
The pertinent question is :
Was it deliberate on the part of the team to remove it or is it simply a bug that has not been corrected?
-
@barbudo2005 Likely something is changed in chromium code which prevent webpanels to use extension API.
Also the support was partial, so it was a bug albeit considered a feature. Same on Edge.
-
Sup4m0nkey
If I understand correctly, this is why extensions don't apply to pages in side panels, right ?
-
@barbudo2005 The panels never behaved like tabs, although some extensions did work. Can’t we still let some user scripts operate on them? Would have to check. In any case, extensions were the outlier, in all other aspects web panels sadly always behaved differently.