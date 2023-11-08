Summary - Vivaldi should treat web panels as tabs. You should be able to focus them by clicking the panel page, just as you would with tiled tabs.

Explanation and details - When a panel is focused, extensions should see it as the active tab, so you can use extensions with panels that rely on working with the active tab. Bookmarks would open in that active panel. Quick Commands and Command Chains would run in a panel if the panel is focused. Saving and generating passwords would be possible in panels. The address bar should reflect the panel's URL when it is active.

To focus the panel:

Use tab cycler. I think including panels in the cycler should be a setting (off by default) because it could be confusing for new users.

Use the "Focus Panel" command (which already exists).

Use the "Open Tabs" section of Quick Commands.

Use cases

Extensions in panels

Enable or disable the ad blocker

Use page actions or disable images

Fast forward or rewind

Find in page for panels

Mouse gestures for panels

Saving logins and generating passwords

Currently none of this is possible in a web panel.

Edit 11/8/23: clarity, added more use cases from replies

Edit 5/4/23: clarity, added use cases, expanded on the idea