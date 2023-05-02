Images on the web pages are can not been display
-
selmankocael
like the screenshot above, all of the images on the page can not been display. all pages. not just vivaldi.net.
this is developer tools error.
I try switch different net, nothing changed.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@selmankocael I do not get any blocked images with 6.0.2979.15 Win 11 22H2.
At your side:
- happens with which URL and which Vivaldi version?
- happens in Guest Window?
- can you open https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/plugins/nodebb-theme-vivaldi/images/logo.svg?
These jpeg files are strange. Do they want to load after you cleared Devtools Console? And reload the page in address bar?
-
selmankocael
It solved.
I changed images "cached" to "always".
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@selmankocael Accidentally switched Images to Cached in status bar or used Ctrl+Shift+Alt+I?
You could have used context menu Image → Reload Image to get a missing image.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@selmankocael Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Vivaldi Features
- How To
- Vivaldi Tips
- Tutorials
- Vivaldi Help
- Using the Forum Search
- Local Forums in your language
- Troubleshooting issues
- Common Security-Related Questions
- Help on Feature Requests
- Modding Vivaldi
- Snapshot vs Stable browser
- Vivaldi's Business Model
- Help us grow
- Vivaldi Social
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
@selmankocael Thanks, this solved it for me too.