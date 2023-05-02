Skip Start page when scrolling Workspaces
-
When using mouse Gesture Mapping: "Next Workspace" and "Previous Workspace", I have to switch over Start Page: → Hobby → Work → Start Page → Hobby
-
Pesala Ambassador
@apetrov Just rename the Start Page workspace to Hobby and move the tabs to it. Then close the unneeded duplicate workspace.
-
- This Start page working as Window, not Workspace
- Dont rename
-
Pesala Ambassador
@apetrov Then close it. You can have a Start Page in either or both of your workspaces. If you need another window that is neither for work, nor for your hobby, add a new workspace for Shopping (or whatever).
-
@Pesala Start Page dont close
-
I find the "locked" start page to be really annoying. I never use it