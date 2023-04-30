Vivaldi and files permission
-
Hi, I use Vivaldi as browser on OnePlus 11, and I can't set my passphrase because of file access. On my previous phone (Mi9) I haven't problems.
I've this issue : Storage permission denied. Please allow this permission to save the file.
Do you have some ideas to solve it.
Thanks.
-
Hi,
Check this out
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83052/guide-a13-storage-permission/
-
Thanks a lot. I follow steps and also https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OSclUSb4yQk for access denied.
-
ericknoleto
Any way to do so without ADB on Android 14?