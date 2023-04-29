We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Unlock bookmarks per workspace / multiple bookmarks tabs
RadekPilich
Currently, only one bookmarks tab (per window?) can be opened.
This is to ask to add bookmarks settings to:
- bookmarks tab per workspace - so that ctrl+b opens / switches to the bookmarks tab in the current workspace
- unlimited bookmarks tabs - so that ctrl+b always opens new bookmarks tab, even when the currently active tab is bookmarks tab
I just discovered workspaces (Win 10), this would be an awesome plus, along with a different bookmark bar per workspace.