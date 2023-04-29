Shortcuts and Quick Commands for Move to Workspace X action
RadekPilich
Currently, only Switch to Workspace shortcuts and quick commands are available.
This is to ask to add also Move to Workspace shortcuts and quick commands.
They will have to be "duplicated" one set for moving selected tab(s), the second set for moving selected tab stack(s).
plainclothes
I'm looking for the same command. I was hoping there was some command chain workaround I'd missed, but that only works if the command is there in the first place. A quick command for
move to [workspace:select]would be a big enhancement to workspaces.