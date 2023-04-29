Mail Status support mark as read
-
Poto Ambassador
I mainly use Mail Status to check new email, sometimes I get some marketing mail, I want to mark read or delete emails directly.
It would be good if Mail Status's mail can be right click directly and there are two options in the menu: Mark as Read and Delete Mail. Then I don't need to go to Mail Panel to do it again.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows on
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Poto If you want to manually mark messages read, the Unread Messages setting under Mail should be unchecked.
On a new Vivaldi installation, this is unchecked by default.
-
@edwardp that's not the solution to the request. This is about getting a notification that mail has arrived and being able to mark it as read or delete right there and then without ever having to open the panel
-
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@WildEnte Thank you for clarifying.
It now sounds like what is being asked, would have to be done from the notification that appears, when new mail arrives.
Notifications may also be specific to the desktop used. With one particular desktop I use, each notification includes Activate and Settings icons, but they do not do anything.
-
I think the OP means the Mail Status modal window should have actions available for the messages it is showing us. I also think it would be great if we could act on the messages in this list without opening a full Mail tab.
-
I also think it would be great if we could act on the messages in this list without opening a full Mail tab
Same. I also think it would be a great function.
-
LLonM moved this topic from Mail