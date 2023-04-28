@DoctorG said in Vivaldi Crashing !:

@njkmohan Try uninstall/re-install.

What happens if you try a test profile?

Which antivirus/internet security solution do you use?

@DoctorG - I use McAfee for Anti-Virus. I have been using this for over a year now and Vivaldi never had issues before now. So, do not think that would be the issue. Also, both Firefox and Edge (using the same Chromium base) have no issues either. So the issue must be with Vivaldi specifically and not Chromium

Profile - I did remove my default profile directly at $$\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default and let Vivaldi create a new default profile when I restarted it. It did not make any difference. The problem persists.

Will it help if I upload my crash data from $$\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports in a new bug report?

Thank you