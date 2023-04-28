Vivaldi Crashing !
I have been experiencing Vivaldi to close/crash randomly quiet often while I am just looking at a website or something else. No specific triggers that can be pointed to. No Viruses or Malware on my PC. Also, I have the latest version of Vivaldi and I don't have many extensions. None of them are malicious since I have the same ones on Brave with no issues! I appreciate any input.
Basem Khawaja
It only takes one incompatible extension to mess up Vivaldi. Vivaldi's architecture is entirely different from that of Brave Chrome, Chromium, etc. It means that some extensions that work everywhere else really mess up Vivaldi.
So how do I know which extension is the culprit? I have essential extensions like Gmail, Roboform Recurvive Bookmark Sorter, Foxit PDF, Webroot Web Threat Shield, Live Start Page, and Samsung Internet. Those are all the ones that I have. Besides disabling each one at a time and then wait may be 2 days too see if the problem happens again. Is that the only thing that I can do to find the culprit extension. Are there any known bad extensions that can cause Vivaldi to crash? Once again I have not had any issues with the same extensions in Brave(Chromium). Can you tell me if there other reasons that may cause Vivaldi to crash?
Thank you,
Basem Khawaja
Disable all in Extensions Manager page (Ctrl Shift E)
Enable one
Work with Vivaldi
If no crash, enable next
Work with Vivaldi
and so on…
Until you get a crash
The last enable extension could be the culprit
I have a problem too. When I click on something and a new window opens, then I click on a link in a new window, the browser closes completely (both windows). Example: I enter flashscore . com I click on a tennis match, a new window opens, I click on the player's name and the browser closes. I've noticed this problem for a few days
I think I have the exact same issue too. I open up the ETrade Power eTrade application which opens a separate popup window. When I click on any link in this new pop-up window Vivaldi crashes and automatically restarts after a few seconds. This is a big problem which is forcing me to switch to other browsers like FireFox and Edge. This was definitely not happening in a previous version. I am currently running the latest stable Vivaldi - 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Still crashing with no extensions. Does not look like an issue with any Extension. There was no issue with a previous version with the exact same extensions. The only thing that has changed is the Vivaldi version
In my case, the browser does not start after a few seconds. It doesn't turn back on at all
I wonder if there are others facing the same or similar issue with the current version of Vivaldi. If we do not hear from anybody else in a day or two, I would like to report the crashes as bugs and send the crash reports to the Vivaldi team to look at.
Reference - https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Snapshot 3001.3 - https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/catch-up-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3001-3/ - lists a fixed issue - [Crash] After clicking a link (VB-96817).
I was hoping that this would fix our issue. I updated to this version but alas the issue persists. Apparently, there are other scenarios that need to be dealt with.
@njkmohan Try uninstall/re-install.
What happens if you try a test profile?
Which antivirus/internet security solution do you use?
@DoctorG - I use McAfee for Anti-Virus. I have been using this for over a year now and Vivaldi never had issues before now. So, do not think that would be the issue. Also, both Firefox and Edge (using the same Chromium base) have no issues either. So the issue must be with Vivaldi specifically and not Chromium
Profile - I did remove my default profile directly at $$\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default and let Vivaldi create a new default profile when I restarted it. It did not make any difference. The problem persists.
Will it help if I upload my crash data from $$\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports in a new bug report?
Thank you
-
@Ayespy - Understood! I will test with the anti-virus turned off. Not a big deal. I want the issue solved one way or the other.
@njkmohan Just so that you understand that "turning off" a 3rd party antivirus program is not actually possible.
When you "turn them off" or "disable" them, they keep background process-scanning processes running and block process of which they do not approve.
Well, I disabled as much of the anti-virus scanning as McAfee will let me. I also whitelisted vivaldi.exe for the duration of my test. Screenshot of my McAfee settings can be viewed here - https://postimg.cc/kBwLYZFF
Test Result - Crashed as soon as the links in a pop-up window are clicked. Clicking on links in the main window work fine. It is only the links from the pop-up which should open up a new tab in the main window.
FYI - Vivaldi crash dump files can be accessed from here - https://sendgb.com/bTqABvD6OH7
I am hoping that the dump files will be able to tell why Vivaldi crashed and if it was the anti-virus or something else
@Ayespy - FYI, last test was on Vivaldi 6.1.3001.3 (Official Build) (64-bit)
@njkmohan What sort of pop-up window is presenting links that cause Vivaldi to crash? I'm pretty sure I have read about a known bug related to something similar - though I have never seen it here.
@njkmohan OK - the Snapshot stream. Good to know.