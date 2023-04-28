Shared tab between workspaces
Sometime we have tab like gmail that should be opened in more workspaces.
Instead of new tab with same site better to share tab in more workspaces
scottkillen
I was going to request this, but found this one.
Perhaps allow right-clicking on a tab to manage what workgroups it participates in...
Pesala Ambassador
@psyafter Please vote for the existing request: Make Pinned Tabs Global and not per Workspace.
