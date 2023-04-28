Paweł shows you how to play with Workspaces and Custom Icons in Vivaldi.
This tutorial covers how to switch Workspaces with a single click, add Custom Icons to navigate between Workspaces, and how to use different Themes for each workspace. Let’s go!
Click here to see the full blog post
Great post! One small suggestion:
Instead of hardcoding the corner radius like that (
rx="4"), you should be able to inherit the current theme's corner radius by adding
style="rx: var(--radius)".
Thanks, Pawel, for this cool demo and usefull tutorial!
Excellent post Pawel.
Unfortunately, there is an inconsistency in icon assignment. In the workspaces menu, only a set of predefined icons and emojis can be selected. In the themes for custom commands - which is the only way to set an icon for a command - custom icons can only be uploaded. This means that there is no way to select the same icon for both the workspace and for direct switching to that workspace.
Really really fine summary of how to use buttons and themes to display workspaces in a meaningful way and make it easier to tell them apart. Thanks a lot for this tutorial, Pawel!
Excellent presentation; thank you!
@pafflick
Which icons do you use in panels and status bar?
I just created the custom buttons for 4 workspaces.
Pawel has given a wonderful tutorial that gives all the important links.
Most importantly: it also explains how to change the color of the SVG images. Via text editor.
I was able to follow it very easily. The result can be seen here:
Now how about per-workspace cookies, so I don't have to use multiple profiles for multiple logins on sites that don't allow that natively?
This was fantastic and I have work spaces now set up beautifully.
Thank you so much.
Here is a question for you.
Vivaldi seems to have kind of a general place to begin. And it doesn't show up with a name in workspaces. I could not find a way to trigger that.
So instead I turned it into my "general" workspace. I use that one as I would the regular one that opens when you open Vivaldi.
Do you have a better solution for this or is this what you would recommend?
What you taught here is really changing the way I use Vivaldi. And I resisted moving to it because it does not have an iOS companion app. I am praying this is forthcoming nearly immediately. It limits the use severely without one. Why you guys bothered with android is beyond me.
What you did really helped change my mind and moved me onto this app and platform strongly. However, the iOS app must be forthcoming. If not, I really can't stay too long. It limits my productivity way too much.
The bottom line is the iOS app doesn't need to be spectacular, it just needs to be able to sync all that I do back-and-forth. That's it really.
If you have a moment to answer the question above it would really put things to rest for me neatly. Thanks.
Thank you, very useful! Chinese characters can be made into pictures, which look very concise
@HKayn Thanks for the suggestion, I added it to the blog post now. It makes perfect sense - not sure why I haven't thought about it.
@solidsnake Yes, we might have to work on that too. After adding the buttons, the Workspaces menu became redundant - that's why I disabled it. But those icons still appear in the Window panel, so I hope we'll manage to add custom icons for Workspaces at some point to make it more consistent.
@Firehawke It's currently the most requested feature for our Desktop browser (and my personal #1 request as well). Unfortunately, Chromium doesn't offer any support for something like that out of the box, so it would require a vast amount of effort to implement it (and probably even more to maintain it). Nevertheless, it's something that we keep in mind, and we won't say "never"!
@FirstPrinciples said in Paweł shows you how to play with Workspaces and Custom Icons in Vivaldi.:
Vivaldi seems to have kind of a general place to begin. And it doesn't show up with a name in workspaces. I could not find a way to trigger that.
If you set Vivaldi to Startup with Last Session, it will always open the last used Workspace. I hope that's what you're looking for.
As for iOS, we're working on it, and it's getting closer each day. Watch this space!
@pafflick Thanks. How did you adjust the size of the icons? Mine SVG's are always too big.
@Gregor I made this little tutorial for that.