This was fantastic and I have work spaces now set up beautifully.

Thank you so much.

Here is a question for you.

Vivaldi seems to have kind of a general place to begin. And it doesn't show up with a name in workspaces. I could not find a way to trigger that.

So instead I turned it into my "general" workspace. I use that one as I would the regular one that opens when you open Vivaldi.

Do you have a better solution for this or is this what you would recommend?

What you taught here is really changing the way I use Vivaldi. And I resisted moving to it because it does not have an iOS companion app. I am praying this is forthcoming nearly immediately. It limits the use severely without one. Why you guys bothered with android is beyond me.

What you did really helped change my mind and moved me onto this app and platform strongly. However, the iOS app must be forthcoming. If not, I really can't stay too long. It limits my productivity way too much.

The bottom line is the iOS app doesn't need to be spectacular, it just needs to be able to sync all that I do back-and-forth. That's it really.

If you have a moment to answer the question above it would really put things to rest for me neatly. Thanks.