Laptop lost power and following power up Vivaldi 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit) lost either all my tabs in several workspaces or some of the tabs.

I have 9 workspaces of which 7 lost all their tabs (0 tabs) and the other, one was intact and the other only 3 tabs from a total of 7.

My default workspace where I had more than 60 tabs wen to 0 tabs.

I am not certain if or how I can recover (I will dive deeper when I get a bit of time), however I would like to suggest that there is an obvious selection to recover (like a backup of a session saved every few minutes) as a selection in every workspace.

Workspace -> Sessions -> Last Active

Workspace -> Sessions -> Last Backup

Workspace -> Sessions -> Last Month