We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Workspaces bug? On loss of power most workspaces went to 0 tabs
-
Laptop lost power and following power up Vivaldi 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit) lost either all my tabs in several workspaces or some of the tabs.
I have 9 workspaces of which 7 lost all their tabs (0 tabs) and the other, one was intact and the other only 3 tabs from a total of 7.
My default workspace where I had more than 60 tabs wen to 0 tabs.
I am not certain if or how I can recover (I will dive deeper when I get a bit of time), however I would like to suggest that there is an obvious selection to recover (like a backup of a session saved every few minutes) as a selection in every workspace.
Workspace -> Sessions -> Last Active
Workspace -> Sessions -> Last Backup
Workspace -> Sessions -> Last Month
-
@habitatstech You should enable the session experiment in
vivaldi://experiments, it provides an option to automatically save sessions.
-
@luetage said in Workspaces bug? On loss of power most workspaces went to 0 tabs:
option to automatically save sessions
fwiw, afaik this only triggers when vivaldi closes. i know, & expect each of us who began using it as soon as the experiment appeared also knows, that it works reliably when vivaldi has a controlled exit eg, done by the user in the standard ways.
however, for this op's case of a sudden power loss, would vivaldi even have any chance to invoke & complete this autosave? not saying it doesn't, just asking. imo an additional option to autosave each xx minutes / hours would be nice, and would certainly help the op for that scenario.
-
@ybjrepnfr At least you get the tabs back you had at last proper close of Vivaldi. Over the years the biggest problem for users was losing hundreds of tabs they had in a session, this helps immensely with that.
-
@luetage said in Workspaces bug? On loss of power most workspaces went to 0 tabs:
the biggest problem for users was losing hundreds of tabs they had in a session
yeah coz vivaldi provides no bookmarking capability. oh, wait...
-
regberesford
I logged similar on another thread about lost tabs.
I agree with you on the situaton. In my case i had run tabs in workspaces and they remained - with sleep mode.
When i turned off the computer and restarted - everything went to one work space, so i had 0 tab workspace files.
I have the latest running version of Vivaldi, windows 11.
-
I think some people possibly did not understand my situation.
Those workspaces were saved multiple times in the past. Losing power suddenly should bring the last good sessions back, not completely destroy them.
In any case I have managed to recreate the workspaces by restoring tabs from last saved sessions.
I hope someone in Vivaldi addresses this bug in a future release. The last saved workspaces, which are in good working order, should be restored following a power loss.
-
LadyTarragon
@regberesford I have that same problem....except that it happens if I close the browser. And, not every time, but most of the time. So...usually, I minimize instead of close and, yes, I use sleep instead of off.
That my tabstacks remain is helpful; I can move them back to their proper workspaces quickly, but it's still frustrating.
Considering how many pages I've got bookmarked long-term, I love the idea of using workspaces to actually be productive through the week without having to search through a thousand pages, even if they are categorized, and without trying to remember which pages I needed THIS week.
-
IMHO when a powerful option is provided, e.g. tab stacking, profiles, workspaces, at a minimum, there should be a global option to enable saving, at user specified intervals, anything open under a Vivaldi tree, i.e. all session configuration data for all open profiles.
Vivaldi is made to address the needs of power users and should come with a minimum of power backup/snapshot tools. Right now recovery of session layout on complex workflows is an extremely unproductive experience (I lost a day and not 100% to where things were). We urgently need a proper safeguard.
As an interim I will be closing and opening sessions just to make certain sessions are saved, especially following extensive layout changes.
Thank you all for your suggestions.
-
@habitatstech said in Workspaces bug? On loss of power most workspaces went to 0 tabs:
As an interim I will be closing and opening sessions just to make certain sessions are saved
well that just seems like overkill. given it exists, why not just simply click the button / bar at the base of this panel, to manually save?
Spoiler
-
@ybjrepnfr said in Workspaces bug? On loss of power most workspaces went to 0 tabs:
well that just seems like overkill. given it exists, why not just simply click the button / bar at the base of this panel, to manually save?
Spoiler
This option
for me is more work than just closing and opening a profile (I have 24 profiles and frequently use 2-4 profiles per day). Opening a profile takes less time than trying to manually save a session.
Chances are I might be missing what you are suggesting in which case could you kindly elaborate on your response, given that:
-
For certain there are issues with workspaces impacting a session.
For profile0 I had 1 window open with 100 tabs open plus several workspaces with defined tabs.
Close window and therefore expected the 100 tabs to open on next profile0 activation.
To my amazement when profile0 was opened the window only showed one tab, the default Start Page.
The only way to recover the window with all tabs was to restore it.
I am now confident there are issues which require addressing with workspaces.
-
@habitatstech The window is not a workspace. Workspaces are available from all windows, the window space is only available in the current window. It should restore when you close Vivaldi and open it again, if you startup with last session. Moreover with autosaving sessions, the last session including all windows and workspaces is saved as a sessions entry. When you simply close a window without quitting Vivaldi, the window space is not saved, you have to recover it from a previously saved session then.
In short, save session before closing a window or at least use a workspace instead of the window space.
-
regberesford
@LadyTarragon Yes, i've needed this b/c i was using personas - separate accounts to achieve similar but this workspaces concept is really amazing - so far when it has worked. The sleep, yes, seems to have the tabs remain in their workspaces.
-
@luetage said in Workspaces bug? On loss of power most workspaces went to 0 tabs:
In short, save session before closing a window or at least use a workspace instead of the window space.
With one window open, close window; then activate profile; the window is no longer as you left it.
I have submitted a bug report as I can reproduce it.
-
@habitatstech Of course not. If you close a window and open a window, you open another window. It doesn’t work as you expect, but it still works as expected. You should be able to find the window in the closed tabs dropdown/windows panel.
-
@luetage I do not think you understand.
When you close the last open window and you open the same profile again your last session should come up. Otherwise what is the point of
-
@habitatstech I think you don’t understand, the last session saves when you quit Vivaldi and it restores when you start up Vivaldi. When you close the window and then afterwards quit Vivaldi, the window you closed is not part of the last session.
-
@luetage I have now isolated the root cause of the issue.
The following assumes a Windows 10/11 Pro OS.
If you have the same profile open in multiple virtual desktops the Vivaldi Window Manager (VWM) allows selection of which window you want to activate.
It was the fact two Vivaldi windows of the same Vivaldi profile open in two separate virtual desktops that was causing the confusion which window session would come up following closure of a window in a specific virtual desktop.
So now the issue with the workspaces losing their tabs has to be addressed.
-
forrestbeagle
Same issue here, the tabs end up no longer associated with their former workspace but instead are all thrown into an unnamed workspace. It seems to be only in the window being viewed. I have had two windows open, one with my wife's workspace on it, the other with my workspaces. Her's always kept the tabs in her workspace (same profile) but mine were all lost. I finally figured out, I think, that the visible window will lose its tabs, but the background window will not.
This only happens on restart, not upon wakeup after it's been asleep.