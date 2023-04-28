Unsolved IMAP - Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'length')
Hello,
I configured my email account on interia.eu by IMAP, but I get the specifical error "Cannot read properties of undefined (reading 'length')" while connecting. Sending emails is ok, but reading/receiving doesn't work.
I think, this is maybe a bug in Vivaldi Mail.
Did somebody get such a problem - any solutions?
[Win x64]
OakdaleFTL
This has persisted for me too (in Snapshots) accessing GMail... since Nov. 2. POP access.
Through Stable 6.4.3160.42 / Chrome 118.0.5993.138, IMAP, no such problem!
mib3berlin
@OakdaleFTL
Hi, did you sometimes got this error or does Gmail not work for you.
I use Gmail with the latest 6.5 snapshot.
Cheers, mib