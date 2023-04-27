Slack tab freezing
-
I use Slack in the browser and it has worked well in Vivaldi for over a year. But with the latest update, my Slack tab will often freeze and not allow me to click anything. Sometimes it will come back to life, but sometimes I need to close the tab and open it again. This happens at least three times a day and never happened before the latest version of Vivaldi. I know that a full on "crash" displays a dead bird, but I haven't seen this yet for Slack, just an unresponsive tab.
Key system stats:
Vivaldi 6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision 48baf1f6e9cb9f18b98a815e1ae64ed52b71222f
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.2728)
JavaScript V8 11.2.214.14
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/112.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
-
-
@sjb2016 Could be that after many hours or days of work, ressources get to their upper limits and Windows terminates the process of the tab.
Or a extension you instaleld in Vivaldi consumes too much ressources.
I use Slack for Vivaldi tester team, too, and never experienced such freezing.
Please check Troubleshooting issues.
-
This is still an issue. Although now I have also seen the dead bird on the Slack tab as well as youtrack.com. I suppose it could be an extension, but as this is my "work" browser, I don't have anything installed on it that I don't need to work efficiently, so not willing to remove anything else. I don't know, it's not a huge deal, but if the next update doesn't sort it out I'll have to reconsider my options, which is a shame as I do like Vivaldi generally.
-
@sjb2016 What is youtrack .com?
-
Turns out it isn't youtrack.com, sorry. But YouTrack is a rubbish Jira clone created by JetBrains. Our instance is self-hosted, so I can't provide a URL, well I could, but you'd need to be on my company's VPN to see it. But it is something I use many times a day and for it to crash is multiple times a day is very annoying.
-
@sjb2016 Sorry, to tell, but i never had a freeze of Slack over hours of open tab. Using Slack as two different installs on two companies.
On your side, could be extensions freeze sometimes a tab or a Out-of-Memory conditions in case of low resources.
-
With Vivaldi 7.1/7.2 Slack is sometimes still a troublemaker. Freezes my complete Windows for 10-30 seconds.
I can not debug the issue as Windows Taskmanger and Vivaldi internal taskmanger not updating while system freezes.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorG
Hi, do you have Slack running as web panel?
I am running it for 12 or more hours a day, never used the page as tab.
-
@mib2berlin No, in a workspace one tab Slack in the other Jira.