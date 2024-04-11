automatic rss feed creation for github
-
hi everyone
although youtube doesn't support rss, Vivaldi can generate the rss feed for a youtube channel.
it would be great, if Vivaldi would do the same for any github repository.
I found a solution at the web, which is very easy (for the user) :
/* Repo releases */ https://github.com/:owner/:repo/releases.atom /* Repo commits */ https://github.com/:owner/:repo/commits.atom /* Private feed (You can find Subscribe to your news feed in dashboard page after login) */ https://github.com/:user.private.atom?token=:secret /* Repo tags */ https://github.com/:user/:repo/tags.atom /* User activity */ https://github.com/:user.atom
In my small brain, I think, that vivaldi devs can integrate this recognition easily
-
although youtube doesn't support rss, Vivaldi can generate the rss feed for a youtube channel.
Youtube does actually generate RSS feeds, it just never links them on the page. Vivaldi reveals the link.
If the github links are easily generatable, like the repo ones listed that might be doable. It would be impossible to do ones that require tokens.
-
@LonM
I only tested
releases,
commitsand
tagsand this workaround worked like a charme
-
Available to test now in the latest snapshot