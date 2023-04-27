Hi all,

I love the new workspaces feature, it's improved my web browser UX tremendously. I work with separate 'personal' and 'work' workspaces now, and it's so much easier to keep tabs organised.

Just wondering ... would it maybe be possible to have different shortcut links displayed on the 'start page' for different workspaces? Maybe something simple like if there's a folder/tab with the workspace name, it loads that by default (as an option, naturally ... ;))? Because the things I typically want to access when I'm working (work email, project management software, hr software) are different to the ones I want to access in my own time (amazon, web forums, ..)

Thanks. Even without this, workspaces are A-MA-ZING.