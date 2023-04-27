Different start page for workspaces?
Hi all,
I love the new workspaces feature, it's improved my web browser UX tremendously. I work with separate 'personal' and 'work' workspaces now, and it's so much easier to keep tabs organised.
Just wondering ... would it maybe be possible to have different shortcut links displayed on the 'start page' for different workspaces? Maybe something simple like if there's a folder/tab with the workspace name, it loads that by default (as an option, naturally ... ;))? Because the things I typically want to access when I'm working (work email, project management software, hr software) are different to the ones I want to access in my own time (amazon, web forums, ..)
Thanks. Even without this, workspaces are A-MA-ZING.
DoctorG Ambassador
@algy Yes, i miss such feature, too. I voted for.
I would also like to see this!!!
Same as OP, even though I am a new user, I use Vivaldi for work and for personal stuff. It would be great to keep the workspace start pages different.
pauloaguia Translator
@algy I have pinned the tabs that I want for each workspace. That way, the first few tabs act like a sort of speed dial or favorites, while the rest are my working tabs.
With vertical tabs, there's even a nice horizontal divider between the two
This even had the added bonus that all the new tabs I open from the first ones are already in the correct workspace
gerritgriebel
@tlkhorses for the separation of work and personal different profiles would be maybe an option, but I would like to use it for each customer of mine and for that purpose a start page for each workspace would be a great feature fitting well to the philosophy of Vivaldi.