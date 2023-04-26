Cancel the New Tab button and double-click the V button to create a new tab
-
Poto Ambassador
The New tab button in the bottom right corner should be removed.
Instead, double click the Vivaldi Logo button to create a new tab. The original plus button long press function is not affected because the menu is exactly the same as the tab button long press.
I hope to be able to provide setting option to support.
-
I use the address bar at the bottom. I'm closing the tab bar because it's ugly so I have to click twice to open a new tab. Actually, I was going to make a request to put a new tab button in the address bar but this made sense too.