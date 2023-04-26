To whom it may concern,

In Vivaldi desktop on Windows OS, I open a new tab using Ctrl + T and enter a link into the address bar. Everything looks fine and the address bar shows site suggestions until I hit the Enter key. My new tab is set to Start Page as default.

After hitting Enter , sometimes the tab jumps back to the default page. I repeat the process and see the same result, again. Even closing and opening a new tab won’t help.

I have found a solution which is to open a bookmark in a new tab and then change the link in the address bar. After that, the new tabs work well again.

I have seen this bug for a while, but it has become annoying for me, now.

It would be appreciated if it could be solved.