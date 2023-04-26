New tab won't load anything and jumps back to default
To whom it may concern,
In Vivaldi desktop on Windows OS, I open a new tab using
Ctrl + Tand enter a link into the address bar. Everything looks fine and the address bar shows site suggestions until I hit the
Enterkey. My new tab is set to Start Page as default.
After hitting
Enter, sometimes the tab jumps back to the default page. I repeat the process and see the same result, again. Even closing and opening a new tab won’t help.
I have found a solution which is to open a bookmark in a new tab and then change the link in the address bar. After that, the new tabs work well again.
I have seen this bug for a while, but it has become annoying for me, now.
It would be appreciated if it could be solved.
- Windows 10 OS
- Vivaldi desktop version 6.0.2979.15
mib2berlin
@BobbyTech
Hi, with "Enter a Link" you meant type berlin.de or something and hit enter?
Or did you paste a link to the address bar and hit enter?
Both work for me but I can test only on Windows 11, same Vivaldi version.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your response, @mib2berlin.
I type the link (in this case, berlin.de) and then, hit
ENTER.
mib2berlin
@BobbyTech
Hm, cant reproduce it.
Please test this in a private window and/or the guest view, this except extensions and use the default settings.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
Ok, I will try it for a while, when I don't need to use the extensions. Because as I mentioned, it sometimes happens.
Weorhtleas
@BobbyTech Did you ever find a cause or fix for this? I'm having the same issue. I've tested it with all extensions disabled and it still happened. Captured it on video (the video has extensions, but not going to re-record without extensions). It seems to happen for any site. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DV7J2BI61YQ
Windows 11, 6.4.3160.41 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
DoctorG Ambassador
@Weorhtleas Please check Troubleshooting issues.