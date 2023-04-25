[Bug] Closing multiple tabs in a workspace switches to irrelevant tab
-
When closing multiple tabs in a workspace it switches to some random tab from a different workspace (but doesn't update the UI accordingly)
To Reproduce:
- Create a few workspaces
- Open up a few tabs (try anything but the start page)
- In one of the workspaces (try the last one), select a couple of tabs and close them
- Now you're on some random page with no tab highlighted
-
I've also have this happen to me. Not sure if it's a random tab or one of the recently used ones but after closing a tab in workspace A it showed the tab contents of a tab in workspace B without switching the workspace in the tab bar.
I'm on 6.2.3105.47 (Stable channel) (arm64) right now.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@42Willow @erpel Such issue happened rarely for me on 6.2 Stable Windows 11.
But now i can not reproduce it.
May be it depends on some settings on your Vivaldi.
If you are always able to reproduce, you can report issue to bug tracker and tell the devs these steps.
-
This is a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/91576/close-tab-sends-me-to-another-workspace