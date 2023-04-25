Context menu
-
When I want some more information from a web page I select some text and get the context menu by a long press. An initial Menu is displayed with a sub menu. Often the feature I want/use is in the sub menu and I must scroll down to get select it. There are some options I never use.
I would like the option to edit the context menu. I would like the ability to change the order, remove items and add items. I see that apps can add items to the menu.
There is a feature request but there has been no interest. Maybe some more people are interested now?
-
I would love this. I most use "copy" or "copy all", but often this options are in the sub menu, while the first options are "create new task" or "dictianary", which I never use.