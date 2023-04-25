We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
window crashes when i use "log in with google"
Im a big fan of Vivaldi, switching browsers for me is out of the question. I'm having a pretty specific problem, whenever i press a "log in with google" or "continue with google" button on any site, The window immediately and completely crashes. Has anyone had this issue and resolved it without resetting the browser. I just got Vivaldi where i like it after switching computers as i couldnt get sync to work, and to be honest im not confident i can now either. Whenever i try, i get logged in but then nothing happens. If anyone has advice on that too i would greatly appreaciate it
thankyou
mib2berlin
@Dopesmope
Hi, after login to sync you have to enter your encryption password to start sync.
Please add a link to such a page for testing the Google issue, the most tester are to lazy to search or not time, me too.
Cheers, mib
@Dopesmope Since I can't find any "Continue with Google" prompts for some reason, are you including the blue "Sign in" button on Google.com when you said "Log in with Google"? If so, I'm not seeing this.
Any extensions?
yngve Vivaldi Team
@Dopesmope We need a bit more information about this.
Could you please file a bug report with examples of sites that you were using, as well as what you did in relation to the Google account before or during the process? One of my colleagues was not able to reproduce.
If you have crashlogs we would appreciate those as well.
DanMcBride
I have this same issue vivaldi crashes for me about 20x a day. I have tried it with no extensions and stills happens. Creating a new profile will fix for short time. Sites that crash to name a few are edmunds.com slickdeals.com and countless other. The only constant is log in with google option on the sites. They crash without me even trying to log in just having it the page visible or not it crashes.
mib3berlin
@DanMcBride
Hi, as Vivaldi never crash for me 20 times a day is a little much.
Do you meant you can open a page and log in with your Google credentials because Vivaldi crash before?
I never would do this but at least I get the login window.
DanMcBride
@mib3berlin Yeah I don't even get to that point it instant crashes whenever I visit the site without fail every time. The log into google doesn't even display. I really tried to eliminate all variables over these months. After reading a post on these forums about a person having the same problem with Google login sites. It is the only constant on any sites that crash for me.
I did a clean profile about a month back and it worked for maybe five or six days I thought oh it just fixed itself. As it was just after a new update. But then came back and started crashing from then on. I tried to set up generating crash logs but got confused. I couldn't get the log to generate. I could look further into it if people want to look at them. I can make a video documenting the crashes.
mib3berlin
@DanMcBride
Vivaldi create crash log files, you can report this as bug and add a log file to the report.
Even a developer cant reproduce it the file give hints why and where Vivaldi crash.
If you add extensions and change settings in a new profile it is not clean anymore.
Please create a new test profile, change or add nothing and try to reproduce the crash.
Report the situation and add this report.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/
Cheers, mib