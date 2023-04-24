Choose workspace in which external links are opened
When click on a link in an email or other external app, Vivaldi opens the link in the current workspace. The suggestion is to provide an option to choose which workspace external links should be opened in.
For example, one might create an "Uncategorized" workspace for links that aren't related to existing workspaces, which would be a good target for new links to be opened in. Moving it to the proper workspace is very easy with the "Move Tab" feature.
BTW...love the new workspaces.
eurostar123
I've posted the same request here.
This now works with the latest workspace routing feature in Vivaldi 6.5, including for links opened from other apps
