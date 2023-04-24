vertical tab alignment issue
eaglebirdman
Ever since the latest update (6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-bit)), the vertical tabs have been occasionally aligning incorrectly as seen in the screenshot. Adding or removing a tab seems to resolve it, but not permanently. It comes back if the tab change is undone.
@eaglebirdman I'm having this problem October 2024 with the latest stable build. It happens when I get to around 23 tabs open on the vertical tab bar the oldest on the alignment goes out of whack.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@cdenigris said in vertical tab alignment issue:
Tested with 6.9.3447.54 Windows 11 23H2.
I can not see such or i do not understand the problem.
All tabs have same width, regardless if i close a tab or reopene a closed one.