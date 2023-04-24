SmarterMail compose new email issue
-
BumbleHank
Suddenly, on Smartermail, when I click "New" to compose a new email, it opens a window and it wants me to login in (again). If I actually login, then click New to compose an email, it does it again. Making it impossible to compose a new email. I tried turning off Workspaces and it didn't make a difference.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@BumbleHank I can not test such collaborative application at this time.
Do you see any blocked content/cookies (disallow icon at right of address field) and/or Vivaldi Blocker (see lock at left in address field)
-
BumbleHank
I tried turning blocking off for the website and it didn't help. I don't see any indications of anything being blocked.
-
Hello,
Same for me too, but not only when click on "new".
It is happen when i try to "replay", try to use "chat" or check "notifications".
No blocks for my mail server url, but continue to be like this on Vivaldi.
I did check on Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Brave, Edge and etc., no problems there.
-
same here. I've had a quick look using the developer tools and noticed that Vivaldi will clear the Session Storage when clicking the "New" button that opens the "Compose Email" window. While other (Chromium based) browsers will not. They just take over the Session Storage from the originating window.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@olluz Please report that fact with a good explanation to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
Would be good to give Vivaldi devs a test account at SmarterMail to check.
-
@DoctorG ok, done. This is the bug number: VB-98842. I can provide a test account for your devs, just let me know when and how.
-
Vivaldi just released v6.4 that fixes this issue. Thanks Vivaldi
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@olluz said in SmarterMail compose new email issue:
VB-98842
Was closed as Fixed
Vivaldi just released v6.4 that fixes this issue. Thanks Vivaldi
Thanks for positive feedback