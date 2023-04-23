The New Workspace button at the bottom gives the user the option to convert the current window (with all its tabs) to a new workspace. Isn't that what the entry at the top does? Even if the top entry doesn't do that, why is it necessary to have that entry there when all you have to do is look at the horizontal tabs to see what's in the window?

Okay, I just reread your comment. I'm not sure what a "scratchpad" is. What I know is that each window is its own workspace for me. The point is, all I want to see in the drop-down menu are the names I have given the workspaces I am using. I don't want Vivaldi deciding that I have to do things their way.

Here's the problem: The Workspace Menu is POORLY DESIGNED. It has that extraneous entry at the top. It doesn't drop down to the bottom of the screen, so you have to mess with a scroll bar if you have a lot of workspaces. Altogether, it just doesn't use vertical space very well.

If I don't use that "scratchpad" feature, why do I have to look at that entry? To me, that's just poor design.