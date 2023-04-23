Workspace called "Workspaces"
Please add an option so that I could hide the workspace called "Workspaces". It is really inconvenient
@kito5 It’s not directly a workspace, I’d call it a window space. It’s only available in the current window and you can use it as a sort of scratchpad, fleeting tabs that don’t really fit into any of your existing categories.
pecsijanos
It would be much better if there would be an opportunity to see them as icons/emojis on the left side of the browser (like in Opera). Please do sou, because I'm also agree, that this is confusing mainly those who uses only the main workspace. Thank you!
My issue with the workspace "Workspaces" is that I don't use it. I defined a few workspaces which I use and when i cycle trough with the shortcut I have to skip over it. It would be nice to be able to delete that one or remove it the first time one defines a workspace.
Does anyone know a workaround for my issue?
DoctorG Ambassador
if you do not need workspaces, disable them in
Settings → Tabs → Tab Features → Workspaces
Kendu, I agree with you. The first "workspace" at the top isn't a workspace at all. It a duplication of the "New Workspace" button that you see at the bottom of the menu. All it does is it takes up much needed vertical space. In fact, the Workspace menu needs to be more vertically compact. I have 15 workspaces, and they don't all fit in the drop-down menu. The drop-down menu doesn't even drop as far as it could or should.
@CalebM Yes, it’s not a workspace. But it’s also not a new workspace button. It’s the tabs of your current window. Workspaces are being displayed in all windows, but each window can have tabs on its own, which are not part of any workspace. See it as scratchpad.
edit: just noticed I wrote the same thing just a few replies above, please read the topic before replying (same goes for myself …).
The New Workspace button at the bottom gives the user the option to convert the current window (with all its tabs) to a new workspace. Isn't that what the entry at the top does? Even if the top entry doesn't do that, why is it necessary to have that entry there when all you have to do is look at the horizontal tabs to see what's in the window?
Okay, I just reread your comment. I'm not sure what a "scratchpad" is. What I know is that each window is its own workspace for me. The point is, all I want to see in the drop-down menu are the names I have given the workspaces I am using. I don't want Vivaldi deciding that I have to do things their way.
Here's the problem: The Workspace Menu is POORLY DESIGNED. It has that extraneous entry at the top. It doesn't drop down to the bottom of the screen, so you have to mess with a scroll bar if you have a lot of workspaces. Altogether, it just doesn't use vertical space very well.
If I don't use that "scratchpad" feature, why do I have to look at that entry? To me, that's just poor design.
ArimaBallade
Yup, this "workspace" called "workspaces" is so bad. I can not even use it in a "workspace rule". It should be a real workspace