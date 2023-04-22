Renaming the default workspace
-
Hello,
is it possible to allow renaming of the default workspace? Its name is always according to the currently active window. More user-friendly is the option to name your workspace according to your needs.
At the same time, this name should also appear in the name of the tabs, not just the name "workspace".
Thank you
-
SmoothMarx
I agree, having the default workspace change names constantly is confusing when you have multiple open, or just plain "unclean" when working with a smaller amount. Doesn't hurt the productivity, but it does hurt the eye.
-
RiveDroite Ambassador
I agree! I would love a way to rename it.
-
Bump! Would love this!
-
Callistoast
I'm just starting to use workspaces and it would definitely be more user friendly to be able to name the default workspace.
-
barbudo2005
@Callistoast Said:
to be able to name the default workspace.
Not possible because it is not a workspace.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Kevinar The default window is not a workspace.
